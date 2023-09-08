UMHB-Holmes

Strong safety Trace Holmes will make his second start tonight when UMHB faces Trinity in San Antonio.

 UMHB Sports Information

BELTON — Trace Holmes spent his youth days and high school career as a quarterback, played all of last year’s regular season as a wide receiver on the Mary Hardin-Baylor junior varsity squad then was elevated to the varsity for the four-game playoff run as a strong safety.

