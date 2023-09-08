BELTON — Trace Holmes spent his youth days and high school career as a quarterback, played all of last year’s regular season as a wide receiver on the Mary Hardin-Baylor junior varsity squad then was elevated to the varsity for the four-game playoff run as a strong safety.
So, through all of those changes, what does he like best?
“I like playing football. Whatever I have to do to be on the field, that’s what I like doing,” the Sweeny product said.
It’s a smart answer from the sophomore. It’s also an easy one, given his athleticism and skill set.
After making just one tackle in those four appearances last year, Holmes had seven stops in last week’s season opener and is set to make his second consecutive start at strong safety tonight when No. 12 UMHB (0-1) tangles with No. 5 Trinity (0-1) in San Antonio.
It’s a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff meeting — won by the Crusaders — that was early in Holmes’ varsity career, and much has changed for him since then.
“When we played Trinity last year, I was third on the depth chart,” he said. “It’s different now. I’m paying way more attention now than I was last year.”
Holmes made a rapid rise up the depth chart at strong safety. He learned on the fly last year in case called upon in the playoffs, then benefited from a couple of player departures in the offseason and took full advantage of the opportunity.
“Last year, I ended up picking up what I needed to for the time being. It wasn’t too bad,” he explained. “I was third last fall, then I was battling for second in the spring. Then one guy left and another quit over the summer, so I knew I had a chance to start. There was one less step I needed to take to be a starter, but I knew I still had to work for it. I had to fight for it.
“Some other guys told me it’s probably one of the harder positions we have on our defense. But if you just trust what the coaches tell you and what you’ve been taught, it’s not really that hard. The initial learning you do in fall camp is the most difficult. Once you do all of that, you spend all the other weeks game planning for the next opponent.”
Holmes referred to last week’s humbling 45-22 loss at Wisconsin-River Falls as a hiccup and wake-up call, saying the Crusaders will go out with a different mindset tonight.
“At the end of the day, as a defense, we have to stop their offense,” he said. “No matter what our offense is doing, we have to make plays and make stops. We have to do our job.”
Making plays is something to which Holmes has always been accustomed, on the soccer pitch and the football field. In fact, he was just as adept at soccer as football and had a tough decision to make in high school as to which he would pursue at the college level.
“It was a hard decision. It took some time for me to make it because I had some offers to play football and soccer,” he said. “I figured I’d pick football because I’ve been playing it longer, so I owed it to myself to stick with it.”
That doggedness is now paying dividends for Holmes and the Crusaders.