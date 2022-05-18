CAMERON — Cameron Yoe got a taste of playoff success during last year’s run to the regional finals. It was just enough to want more.
“We always look at it from a week-to-week standpoint,” junior Landen Greene said. “But our goal for this year — definitely coming off last year and coming up one round short of making it to state — is we want to be there. But we want to take it one week at a time.”
That patient approach so far has landed the Yoemen (24-7-1) squarely in the third round, where they will face familiar foe Lorena (25-3), a team they dispatched in the second round of last year’s postseason march, which turned into the program’s deepest since its 2011 state championship.
Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III quarterfinal series will take place at 7 p.m. tonight at Lake Belton. Game 2 will follow at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lake Belton, with a final game, if needed, 30 minutes afterward.
“It helped huge as far as experience goes,” Cameron Yoe head coach Hector Delgadillo said of last year’s spurt that saw Yoe take care of Elkhart, Lorena, Whitney and Buna before falling to eventual state champ Malakoff in two games (7-0, 6-4) in the Class 3A Region III final.
“That’s what we lacked last year, whereas this year, I kind of felt like the kids were sort of just waiting to get to the playoffs,” Delgadillo continued. “And now I think there’s a sense of it’s time to turn it up, so that’s good to see.”
Experience is among the reasons the Yoemen have continued to find success this year, maybe even chief among them, being that they returned nine players, including all starters and their top pair of starting pitchers in Greene and senior Brannon McCall from last year.
And they have mostly picked up where they left off.
“We’ve definitely played with a chip on our shoulder this year, remembering losing in round five,” senior leadoff hitter Tracer Lopez said. “We have the same team back and we’re all in this together and we’re definitely striving to make it and win it.”
Playing baseball in late May is a familiar spot for Lopez and his teammates.
Other than the COVID-canceled 2020 postseason, Yoe has advanced to at least the regional quarterfinals for a third straight go-around. But in order to keep its streak alive past this weekend, it must again tame a known opponent.
Yoe defeated the Leopards by tight scores of 3-2 and 3-0 in last year’s area series. It also handed Lorena one of its three losses this spring thanks to a 13-4 decision during a non-district tournament March 12.
Delgadillo doesn’t put much stock in that outcome at this point, however.
“Last year is done with and even the tournament (win) is done with,” Delgadillo said. “That was almost two months ago. We were two totally different teams at that point. I still feel like we’re the better team. It’s just, can we go out there and execute and get the things done that you have to in order to win ballgames?”
Like Yoe, the District 17-3A champ Lorena — which has won 14 straight games — is in a much different situation now than it was when they met in March.
The Leopards have yet to surrender a run in playoff series wins over Kemp (10-0, 8-0) and Caldwell (1-0, 7-0), respectively.
The Yoemen, though, also have come into their own more as well.
While relying on the time-tested baseball truths of pitching and defense, Yoe finished second to Academy in a hotly contested 19-3A race in the regular season, and since has swept each of its two playoff series, first over Elkhart (12-2, 10-5) and then over rival Troy (2-1, 8-2).
During those playoff wins, the Yoemen also have received ample contributions across the lineup.
Against Troy, for example, Yoe got complete-game wins from McCall and Greene, who combined to limit the Trojans to a .148 batting clip (7-for-47) while Yoe cranked out a .375 (21-for-56) team average and got multi-hit games from six players — Greene, McCall, Marino Cardona, Bobby Borgas, Ryan Host and Jaidyn Sanchez.
Sanchez, who helps anchor the bottom of Yoe’s lineup, went 3-for-3 with the game-winning double to score Dillan Akin in the sixth inning of Yoe’s 2-1 win in the opener. It’s a spot in which Yoe’s experience and depth shined through.
“Offensively, it can’t just be our top three guys, it has to come from everywhere else,” said Delgadillo, adding that they emphasize “just getting on base and getting it to the next guy.”
The first round played out in a similar manner as the Yoemen quickly established a pitching edge against Elkhart, when McCall, Greene and Lopez — who recorded a series-clinching 1 1/3 inning save — combined to hold the Elks to a .192 clip (10-for-52), compared to Yoe’s .380 (19-of-50) average.
Lopez had multiple hits in both games of that set, finishing 4-for-6, while Armando Reyes and Cardona each had one multi-hit game.
Now the Yoemen hope the confidence gleaned from last spring’s run will help them overcome any obstacle that may get in their way this time around.
“We’re excited and I think the kids are ready to go,” Delgadillo said. “I think if we get hot, we can go as far as this group wants to go.”
If you ask Greene or Lopez, that starts in Round Rock.
“It helps that we have nine returners from last year, so we all have the experience of going deep in the playoffs and having that motivation,” Greene said.
Lopez added: “I think we’re kind of remembering last year and the playoffs and just the vibe it was giving off. It was exciting. I think we’re ready to just kind of keep on rolling and make it to state to finish off what we left last year.”