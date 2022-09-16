The Temple Wildcats were aware of Arlington Martin’s pedal-to-the-medal approach in each facet. Knowing, though, didn’t make the Warriors any easier to contain Friday night.
Martin recovered its onside kick to start the game, scored 21 points in a span of 22 seconds late in the first quarter and didn’t look back during a 53-18 non-district victory over Temple at Wildcat Stadium.
“They were running stuff that we worked on all week long. You can never show (in practice) that kind of speed, obviously, but there is a difference between adjusting to the speed and not wanting to stick your face into the fire. And there was quite a bit of that in the first half,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “We’ve played people like that since I’ve been here, and they didn’t do anything different. They just did it better than we did.”
Temple sophomore receiver Christian Tutson continued his torrid touchdown stretch, catching scoring passes of 56 and 46 yards from Reese Rumfield, giving Tutson seven TDs over the last three games. But those connections amounted to 102 of the 219 total yards gained by the Wildcats (2-2), who were held to 75 yards rushing and seven first downs.
Tutson finished with four catches for 119 yards. Rumfield was 6-of-17 passing for 144 yards.
Martin running back Michael Barrow had a game-high 107 yards rushing and two TDs, and quarterback Tristan Bittle was 13-of-22 for 216 yards and two touchdown passes — including an 85 yarder to Ismael Smith-Flores — as the Warriors (3-1) churned out 521 total yards.
“We came out and didn’t play ball at all,” Tutson said. “We practiced all this week for Arlington Martin — plays after plays just for them — and we didn’t do our assignments.”
The Warriors used the opening recovery toward Mark Williamson’s 39-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead, where it stayed until the 21-point surge that started with fleet-footed Barrow’s 38-yard tiptoe TD run with 31 seconds left in the first.
On Temple’s next offensive snap, defensive back Javien Toviano stepped in front of Rumfield’s swing pass into the flat intended for Mikal Harrison-Pilot and went 13 yards for the pick-six with 27 seconds left.
Seven seconds later, and after Martin recovered a second onside kick, Konye Frazier took a jet-sweep handoff 45 yards to the end zone, and suddenly it was 24-0 with 9 seconds remaining in the quarter.
“Let’s be honest, there’s a reason why the Temple Wildcats and Martin Warriors play each other. There is a tremendous mutual respect between the two of us. This is a tough place to come in and play. It’s an awesome atmosphere. It kind of makes your stomach stick when you come in here to play because it oozes of tradition,” said Martin head coach Bob Wager, whose team’s other wins this season were against Austin Lake Travis and Cedar Hill. “So when you have an explosion like that, you’re grateful that you did because it’s hard to get out of here with a win.”
The Wildcats got on the board at 9:05 of the second quarter with Marcos Garcia’s 29-yard field goal that was set up by defensive end Kevin Stockton’s fumble recovery at the Warriors 19.
The teams traded touchdowns about 45 seconds apart, starting with Barrow’s 1-yard plunge for Martin’s 32-3 advantage.
Tutson then beat one-on-one coverage deep over the middle for the 56-yard TD and Rumfield tossed to Harrison-Pilot for the 2-point conversion to get the Wildcats within 32-11.
The Warriors added Jeremiah Charles’ 23-yard touchdown reception in building a 39-11 advantage before halftime.
Touchdowns from Tutson, Smith-Flores and two field goals from Williamson accounted for the second-half points.
“My challenge at halftime was, why can’t we match that energy? I don’t care how big they are, how fast they are. I don’t care. They are playing harder than us,” Stewart said. “Nothing tonight was a surprise to me. I think it was probably a surprise to some of these kids when they saw somebody play with a different intensity than most human beings. Our kids felt that and that’s a great experience, and again, the best lesson learned is sometimes the hardest lesson.”
There certainly was a wide-ranging assortment of lessons to be learned during Temple’s rugged non-district slate, which closed with two straight defeats. Next up is the District 12-6A opener at Bryan on Sept. 23.
“I told our kids, we’ve covered the gamut at this point. We’ve won a close one, then we pulled away for a win, then we lost a close one and then we just got waxed all over the field,” Stewart said. “So, we have to figure out who we want to be.”
ARLINGTON MARTIN 53, TEMPLE 18
Martin 24 15 11 3 — 53
Temple 0 11 7 0 — 18
Mar — Mark Williamson 39 field goal
Mar — Michael Barrow 38 run (Barrow run)
Mar — Javien Toviano 13 interception return (Gage Wager kick)
Mar — Konye Frazier 45 run (run failed)
Tem — Marcos Garcia 29 field goal
Mar — Barrow 1 run (Anthony Crenshaw pass from Wager)
Tem — Christian Tutson 56 pass from Reese Rumfield (Mikal Harrison-Pilot pass from Rumfield)
Mar — Jeremiah Charles 23 pass from Tristan Bittle (Wager kick)
Mar — Williamson 37 field goal
Mar — Ismael Smith-Flores 85 pass from Bittle (Mekhi Sanford run)
Tem — Tutson 46 pass from Rumfield (Garcia kick)
Mar — Williamson 35 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Mar Tem
First downs 18 7
Rushes-yards 37-300 26-75
Passing yards 221 144
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-23-0 6-17-1
Punts-average 3-47 8-35.75
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0
Penalties-yards 10-70 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Martin: Barrow 9-107, Frazier 5-64, Bittle 9-56, Toviano 1-34, Wager 6-14, Isaiah DeLeon 1-14, Kholman Breland 3-8, Sanford 3-3; Temple: Deshaun Brundage 12-35, Rymond Johnson 3-27, Jervonnie Williams 4-15, Harrison-Pilot 1-0, Rumfield 6-(-2).
PASSING — Martin: Bittle 13-22-0-216, Sanford 1-1-0-10; Temple: Rumfield 6-17-1-144.
RECEIVING — Martin: Smith-Flores 3-96, Charles 3-41, Barrow 1-19, Frazier 1-10, DeLeon 1-7, Kam Allen 1-5, Wager 1-1; Temple: Tutson 4-119, Harrison-Pilot 2-25.