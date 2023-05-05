MUMFORD — When the Lake Belton Broncos needed a win during their undefeated run through District 22-5A play, they typically handed the ball to Mason Law.
Just like in the regular season, the junior right-hander delivered Friday night, this time with much more on the line.
Law struck out five and yielded just three hits in 6 1/3 innings before Connor Bartz recorded the final two outs on a single pitch to lead Lake Belton to a 6-2 victory and a sweep of Montgomery in a Class 5A bi-district playoff series at Mumford Athletic Complex.
Coupled with Thursday’s 6-5 outcome over the Bears (14-18-1) — District 23-5A’s fourth-place finishers — the win moved Lake into next week’s area round for a third straight season. The Broncos (26-6) will square off with Elgin or Crockett.
“That’s a really good baseball team over there. We knew we were going to have our hands full, and we did for two games,” said Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock, whose team won for the 20th time in its last 21 games. “And the difference tonight was Mason Law on the mound threw really well, with Connor coming in to finish it.”
Leading 4-1 entering the seventh, the Broncos tacked on two more on Brandon Bell’s two-run, two-out double to right-center field that scored Malaki McGehee and Mason Gerrard. It was one of three extra-base hits on the night for Lake, which collected eight hits, one apiece from eight of its starters.
Not backing down, the Bears shaved a run off the deficit in the bottom of the seventh and chased Law after he walked his second batter of the frame. But Bartz needed just one pitch to get Alec Fontenot to line out to Clint Beck at third before Beck fired to first to double-off the runner for the final out, setting off a celebration by the Broncos.
“We had some clutch hitting tonight,” Peacock said. “It was two hard-fought games. This was a four-run game and it wasn’t busted open really until the very end. It was a tight game all the way through.”
Lake Belton followed a similar script that it laid out in Game 1’s win, etching out an early lead then adding to it in the middle frames while holding off a scrappy Montgomery squad that kept fighting until the end.
Lake touched Bears starter Fontenot for a pair of singles in the first, but a line-drive double play helped Montgomery get out of it unscathed.
The Bears weren’t as lucky the following inning when Gerrard — the winner on the mound in the opener — led off with a triple into the left-center gap and scored three pitches later on Ty Jackson’s liner through the middle.
And just like in the opener, the Broncos didn’t trail after drawing first blood.
Law pitched around Chase Hiatt’s infield single and a walk in the second before each team left a runner aboard in the third as Lake continued to nurse its one-run lead.
As Law continued to pound the strike zone through the middle innings, Lake’s next prime opportunity arrived in the fifth when it loaded the bases with no outs on singles from Bryce Davis and Bartz sandwiched around a Peanut Brazzle walk.
The Broncos promptly capitalized, getting a Peyton Flanagan sacrifice fly to start the scoring. Brazzle then came home on a wild pitch, extending his hand to touch the plate just before being tagged on his head-first slide.
McGehee capped the outburst when he poked an opposite-field double down the line in right to plate Bartz for a 4-0 cushion and chase Fontenot, who took the loss in 4 1/3 innings.
It was McGehee’s second extra-base hit of the series.
The Bears finally broke through against Law in the fifth when Fontenot drove a two-out single down the line in left to bring home courtesy runner Jake Hutchinson and trim the gap to 4-1.
It marked just the second hit off Law to that point, but it was too little too late for Montgomery, which managed just three hits overall and seven in the series.
Law retired the side in the sixth, one of three times he did so.