Throughout the season, the Rogers Lady Eagles overachieved with relentless tenacity that allowed them to reach the area round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Then they met No. 6 Lorena.
The Lady Leopards flexed their considerable athletic muscle to sweep the Lady Eagles out of the playoffs with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-18 victory Thursday night at Lake Belton High School.
“I’m proud of these girls and the season they had,” said Rogers coach Stacy Andel, whose team finished 20-15 and tied for second in District 19-3A. “I think we surprised some people.”
Unfortunately, none of those people live in Lorena.
The Lady Leopards, who feature three NCAA Division I commitments, simply overwhelmed the Lady Eagles for most of the match with a power attack that was difficult to stop.
Lorena (35-4) advanced to meet Cameron Yoe, which defeated Scurry Rosser in four sets Thursday night.
“Our girls were extremely focused working in practice, and we carried that into the game,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales said. “We stuck to our scouting report, and we didn’t see anything we didn’t expect.”
Lorena was relentless, largely behind the attacks from senior outside hitter Abbie Tuyo, who is committed to North Carolina-based Campbell University. The Lady Eagles had no answer for her.
Tuyo provided four kills as the Lady Leopards opened a 13-3 advantage in the first set and weren’t seriously challenged throughout as Rogers couldn’t string together successive points in the opener.
The second set was essentially a carbon copy of the first as Lorena stormed to a 12-3 lead. The Lady Eagles, though, managed back-to-back points with an ace from Peyton Smitherman and a Vanessa Tucker kill. Otherwise, Rogers simply couldn’t contain the Lady Leopards.
“We came out scared in the first two sets,” Andel said. “We couldn’t get a pass. We made some errors we shouldn’t have.”
Indeed, the third set was more competitive as the Lady Eagles traded points with the Lady Leopards early on with the help from Savannah Tuerck and Taylor Knox kills. But six unanswered Lorena points put the Lady Leopards up 10-5.
Rogers stayed within striking distance for a while with Tuerck finding the open floor for a pair of kills and an ace while seizing on Lorena miscues.
However, Lorena kept Rogers at bay and summoned a winning attack when necessary, though the teams continued to trade points until the end. Tuyo, appropriately enough, delivered the final two daggers to finish the match.
Tuerck and Liz McCormick end solid careers at Rogers. Tuerck led the Lady Eagles with five kills and McCormick was good for five blocks. Joanna Chervenka dished out seven assists while Knox had four kills and eight digs.
“We were more comfortable in the third set, and we were able to get some passes and swings,” Andel said. “Lorena is just a great team offensively and defensively.”