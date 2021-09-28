Temple’s offense piled up more than 500 yards and its defense didn’t yield a touchdown last Friday in the Wildcats’ most thorough victory to date this season.
Harker Heights, meanwhile, attracted the largest home-side crowd to Leo Buckley Stadium in five years last Thursday and promptly produced a 41-point win over Killeen Ellison to move to 4-0.
Yes, it was a fruitful opening to District 12-6A for both. However, the league grind doesn’t pause for extended celebrations. It rolls on with little regard for past results, and for the Wildcats (2-2) and Knights it continues Friday night against one another in an anticipated matchup between the reigning district champs and a team thought by prep pundits to seriously contend for this year’s crown.
By the way, this only is Week 2 of seven in 12-6A.
“Said it on the bus ride on the way home — better flush it,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart recalled Tuesday of one of the messages that followed the Wildcats’ 49-7 drubbing of Bryan last Friday. “Don’t let a win beat you the next week. Good, bad or indifferent, you better flush that stuff because the next week, it’s going to be real. And that’s week in and week out for six more (games).”
Temple, winner of two straight, hosts Heights at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium about 11 months after the squads went toe-to-toe in Killeen in a contest that finished 38-36 in favor of the Wildcats after they fell behind 20-0.
This season, the Knights haven’t squandered any leads. In fact, head coach Jerry Edwards’ group has outscored opponents 218-78 — including two 60-plus point performances — as it aims for a third consecutive playoff qualification.
“I just think the focus and determination have been there going back to the offseason, through the summer and 7-on-7, and once we got the season going the discipline has been there,” Edwards said. “We’ve just been locked in on fundamentals and playing disciplined, sound football.”
That’s all shown up on film, which Stewart, his staff and players have been deeply breaking down in preparation for the first game of October.
“They’ve got speed at every position. They’ve got athleticism at every position. They are big up front. They’re good,” said Stewart — whose team claimed the district title a year ago with a 7-0 record — matter-of-factly.
“You’re going to play the best team in the district at the beginning, the end or the middle, and you don’t really have a say so of when that happens. So, I think the ideology is that you play like you play because of who we are, not because of who’s on the other sideline,” Stewart added.
“I mean, they are uber-talented — have much respect for Coach Edwards and his staff. They get their kids out there ready to play. But, we have to go do us and the emphasis is, let’s make them earn it. Let’s go play our best brand of football, and if it ain’t good enough, it ain’t good enough. If it is, it is. We won’t celebrate very long and we won’t cry ourselves to sleep either because next week won’t be a cakewalk either. And neither is the next week, or the next week or the next week. So, you’ve got to go put your best foot forward and play your guts out.”
Heights opened the season with a 43-35 victory over Pflugerville Weiss (3-1) before routing Georgetown East View (2-2) and Round Rock McNeil (1-3), 62-7 and 64-28, respectively, ahead of last week’s 49-8 nod over the Eagles (1-3).
Temple, which scored 27 points during its first two games this season, racked up 109 over the last two.
“We told our kids from the beginning that we were going to focus on us, make sure we execute and make sure we play to the best of our capabilities. If we do that, we are a tough team to beat,” Edwards said. “Regardless of the opponent, if it’s a big game, rivalry game or coming off a big win, we want to be even-keel — not get too high or too low.
“But the kids and the coaches know this is a big game between what some consider the two favorites to win district, so we have to make sure we focus on us and not get caught up in all that.”
Highlight-reel running backs
Those in the stands Friday night will see a pair of 12-6A’s top ball carriers in Temple senior Samari Howard and Heights junior Re’Shaun Sanford.
Howard, the district’s reigning most valuable player, is coming off a season-high 168 yards rushing and three TDs versus Bryan and has 539 yards on the ground overall. Sanford, 2020’s offensive newcomer of the year who gained 327 yards to help the Knights beat Belton and clinch the final postseason spot last December, has 720 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries (10.3 yards per run).
“If you look at both offenses, I think we are identical and it is going to be a fun game, especially with two of the premier backs in Central Texas squaring off against each other,” Edwards said.
Added Stewart: “They are both electric. (Sanford) is fun to watch but not to play against. I don’t know him personally, but if he practices like he plays and he works like he plays then those are fun kids to coach because that is Samari Howard. He’s as hard a worker as anybody I’ve ever coached.”
From offense to defense
Temple wide receivers Devan Williams and Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who have combined for 486 yards and six TDs receiving, continue to see snaps on defense in the Wildcats’ secondary. Harrison-Pilot had an interception against Bryan to go with 95-yard and 42-yard touchdowns.
“You’ve got two D-I athletes, you might as well use them,” Stewart said of two players who started their varsity careers as defensive backs. “They are weapons on offense, so it’s not like we’re going to run them into the ground but if you can get them in certain situations, they can spell a little bit both ways.”
Williams averages 32 yards per reception.
Sophomore QBs
The Wildcats and Knights each employ 10th-graders to orchestrate the offense. Dylan Plake (6-foot, 188 pounds) is 44-of-59 for 753 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions through his first four varsity games as a signal-caller. On the other side, Reese Rumfield is 37-of-78 for 758 yards, with nine TDs and five interceptions.
“When two teams have high-powered offenses, execution on special teams and defense, finding those critical stops is going to be key for both teams,” Edwards said.
Temple’s defensive numbers
Linebacker Taurean York continues to lead the Wildcats in tackles, adding seven last week for a total of 46. Fellow linebacker Faylin Lee had a game-high eight stops versus the Vikings to boost his total to 21. Linemen Eric Shorter and Ayden Brown each caused a fumble as the Wildcats held Bryan to 3-of-7 on fourth down, forced four turnovers — including Zion Moore’s first interception this season — and three punts.
“Mean” Joe Greene
Temple ISD will honor Pro Football Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene prior to kickoff Friday by retiring his No. 75 jersey that the Temple native wore while playing for Dunbar High School. Greene, who was in the Dunbar Class of 1965, will become the first person to have a number retired by the district.
“I think he is an icon. I think it’s pretty cool. He’s a Temple kid and anything we can do to celebrate a Temple kid, I think is absolutely what we ought to be doing,” Stewart said. “I know you look up a bio and it says Dunbar High School, but he’s a Temple kid. I mean, had people had the foresight before 1965, he would’ve been a Temple Wildcat and a damn good one. So, I think it’s really cool — really, really awesome.”
Greene, who won four Super Bowls during a 13-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, also is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.