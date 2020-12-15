When Marshall Grays III was growing up, his dad owned a Suburban that, according to Grays, had its share of mechanical problems. Instead of taking the family vehicle to a body shop, Marshall Grays Jr. opted to make the repairs himself.
The younger Grays said he’d often be right there with his dad, handing over the requested tools. In the process he gained quite a bit of knowledge about a car’s necessary parts, specifically the engine — what goes into making one function as it should and the persistence sometimes required in finding the proper remedy.
During his football journey, Grays also has learned a lot about what it takes to succeed and the tweaking and tinkering that go into hitting on all cylinders, and recognizes that a smooth ride usually is a steady work in progress.
So when the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Temple junior linebacker reacted like a hawk spotting a field mouse and swooped in front of a swing pass into the flat, plucking the ball out of the air and taking off toward the end zone for an always-popular pick-6 in the early stages of last week’s 38-0 rout of Waxahachie that set up Friday night’s Class 6A Division II area-round tilt against Rockwall-Heath (8-2) at McLane Stadium in Waco, know that there were some alterations made prior to that tone-setting play that sent the Wildcats off and running.
See, when Grays was faced with a similar read three weeks prior against Killeen Shoemaker he, as head coach Scott Stewart described, was “10 steps behind where he should’ve been.”
To the garage, so to speak, for a tune-up.
Grays — who’s started nine of 10 games this season, racked up 37 tackles, seven for losses, including four sacks and a team-high three interceptions — tapped into what didn’t go right against the Grey Wolves, used the tools available to him and tightened up the loose ends.
By the time last Friday arrived, an opportunity to make the play presented itself again and Grays was ready to roll.
“I’m more in my comfort zone when I can compare games in my head and piggyback off of what I’ve done — the mental reference,” Grays explained. “I had over-analyzed (the Shoemaker game) because that ended up being the big district championship game and put a lot of pressure on myself instead of relaxing and trusting the scheme.”
Grays is adept at adjusting on the fly as well.
Flash forward a few series after Grays’ touchdown. Waxahachie and elusive quarterback Brandon Hawkins were knocking on the doorstep of the goal line when Grays got a hold of Hawkins on a keeper and dropped the signal caller for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-goal at the 2.
“A couple plays before that I had tried to tackle high. I have a very bad tendency of staying high and trying to make tackles — arm tackling — and Coach Stewart got on my tail for that. He was like, ‘You’ve got to shoot low. You’ve got to shoot low,” said Grays, who also had a sack among his four tackles versus the Indians. “So a couple plays after that, I got the chance to do it again. I took the shot and made it.”
Grays was born in Richland Hills and moved with his dad — a military veteran whom Grays said was discharged after recovering from an incident involving an improvised explosive device attack while on duty in the middle east in the early 2000s — and mom, Amber, to Temple around 2007.
Grays first played football at 8 years old, coached by none other than his dad, and says, “The basis of (football), the fundamentals, I learned from my dad.” And after jumping around to different elementary schools as the family settled into town, Grays wound up at Travis Science Academy for middle school.
He admitted that his freshman year at Temple wasn’t the best, citing anger and behavioral issues that led to discipline. But Grays found additional guidance from Stewart and the coaching staff and said their attention was instrumental to his growth as a person.
“Coaches have given me a couple chances and that really opened my eyes up that it is actually like a brotherhood at Temple, a family, it’s not like a business,” Grays said. “And I know a lot of people think Coach Stewart is that tough, hard dude, but he really has a soft spot and it makes you feel comfortable, being able to trust him and things like that. He really took me under his wing and mentored me.”
Grays made his varsity debut as a sophomore in Week 4 and ended up starting the Wildcats’ regular-season finale and playoff game against Longview last season. He said those games helped him mature and provided a glimpse into what he needed to do in preparation for this season.
“He’s very coachable, very intelligent. He’s a cerebral kid. You can tell he’s always thinking,” Stewart said. “He’s more of a kinesthetic learner and when he gets something, he’s got it and he gets more comfortable in those situations.”
Brain and brawn will be necessary this week against the Hawks, who average more than 500 yards and 50 points per game, and Grays said focus on the task at hand has been laser-sharp.
“We are taking the film sessions very, very serious. You can hear a pin drop in those meetings,” he said of a Temple defense that has held opponents scoreless in 21 of 40 quarters this season and is coming off its first playoff shutout since 1993. “Everybody is focused up and locked in.”
Rev those engines.