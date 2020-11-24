ROUND ROCK — Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings was crowned a state champion Monday, winning the Class 3A girls race on the opening day of the UIL Cross Country State Championships.
Flemings made her way around the 3,200-meter girls course at Old Settler’s Park in 11 minutes, 48.49 seconds to beat runner-up Finley Hunting of San Antonio Cole by more than 4 seconds. Rogers’ Cruz Avila was 85th with a time of 13:43.99
In the 3A boys competition, Rogers’ Kade Sebek was 57th in 17:08.00, and Rockdale’s Jesus Bocanegra came in 78th in 17:36.26. Onalaska’s William Boyce won the 5-kilometer race in 15:38.52, beating runner-up Marco Rey of Presidio by 13 seconds.