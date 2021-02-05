The Temple Tem-Cats had a lot on their minds entering Friday night’s regular-season finale.
A Temple victory over visiting Harker Heights, which already had clinched the outright District 12-6A championship, would lock up the league’s coveted second seed in the Class 6A playoffs and also avenge a two-point loss to the Lady Knights last month. All that, plus the fact that it was a group of seniors’ final home game, bubbled to the surface inside Wildcat Gym — and the Tem-Cats let loose.
Nyteria Colbert posted 12 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter when Temple held Heights to 2-of-18 shooting and outscored the Lady Knights by 12 to cap a satisfying 58-43 victory at the end of a back-and-forth contest in which neither team led by more than four through the first three quarters.
“A great win against a great team. We carried out the game plan,” said Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose team has won four in a row and 16 of 19 since an 0-4 start to the year. “I just thought it was all-around a very good game for us, especially because we needed this game to be in a better spot.”
Temple (16-7, 11-3) indeed earned the second spot and will wait until today at the earliest to find out which team from 11-6A it plays in the bi-district round next week. It will be either Duncanville or Cedar Hill, who play each other today.
The Lady Knights (18-4, 13-1), who hadn’t lost since November, are the No. 1 seed. Killeen Ellison is No. 3 and Killeen Shoemaker No. 4.
Temple’s Aniah Hall had 18 points and point guard Taliyah Johnson posted nine while running the offense, staying firm on defense and heeding advice she’s heard through four years with the Tem-Cats.
“It’s something that a lot of coaches tell me about senior year, ‘Don’t leave the floor with regrets.’ And I thought about that. So, I had to give every possession my all,” Johnson said. “Of course, I had turnovers, but that’s going to happen. I just kept playing, kept playing, kept playing through, and we all just wanted it so bad. That’s how we got the win. We all communicated. We all focused on the little things because we wanted to win so bad.”
Sierra Brooks had 13 points and Angelique Morgan chipped in 10 for Heights, which overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 12 and won 48-46.
The Lady Knights led 14-11 after one quarter Friday night and were up 21-17 with 4:34 to play in the second. The Tem-Cats, though, scored seven of the next nine points from there — including Johnson’s slick driving layup, Hall’s close-range finish and a 3-pointer from Tamera Copeland that lifted Temple to a 24-23 halftime advantage.
There were 10 lead changes in the third quarter that ended with the Tem-Cats ahead 40-37, which was their largest cushion to that juncture.
The fourth quarter changed that.
“During practice, we were talking about how we had to control the pace. Once we got up, we had to control the pace. That’s what we struggled with the first time. We were up and were still forcing stuff. That stuck with us. That was a big motivator,” Johnson said. “So we knew this game, when we got up, we had to slow it down.”
Two free throws apiece from Hall and Johnson made it 44-37 at the 6:45 mark. Heights was within 46-41 before an 8-0 individual run by Colbert essentially put the contest to rest, 54-41 with 1:10 to go.
“We started talking on defense, understanding who we needed to guard, what we needed to do,” LeBlanc said. “I thought we did a better job of going to get the rebound in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter and we knocked down some free throws at the end.”