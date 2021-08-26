— Non-district —
AUSTIN WESTLAKE at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
2020 records: Westlake Chaparrals 14-0; Temple Wildcats 10-2
Chaparrals to watch: QB Cade Klubnik, WR Jaden Greathouse, DB Carter Barksdale, RB Hunter Henault, RB Kamsi Nzeribe, RB Bryce Chambers, OL, Connor Robertson, OL Bray Lynch, OL Jack Griffin.
Wildcats to watch: RB Samari Howard, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, QB Reese Rumfield, WR Devan Williams, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, OL Colby Rice, DL Eric Shorter, DL Jaylon Jackson; LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee, DB O’Tarian Peoples, DB Naeten Mitchell.
Note: Temple takes the field for the first time in 2021 after a 10-2 mark a year ago that featured an outright district championship and a home playoff win. This is the fifth meeting between the Wildcats and Westlake since 2012 but first since 2015. Temple is 4-1 in season openers with Scott Stewart as head coach. Rumfield becomes the Wildcats’ sixth starter in six seasons and fifth straight making his debut in an opener. His cousin, T.J. Rumfield, started in 2017. Reese Rumfield will find comfort in returning district MVP Howard and dynamic Harrison-Pilot, who highlights a deep receiving corps that also includes Williams and Taylor. Rice is the lone returning starter on Temple’s offensive line. York, Temple’s top-tackler last year, should be busy tonight with Klubnik (239-of-353 for 3,495 yards with 35 TDs and three interceptions in 2020 en route to the Chaparrals 14-0 6A-I state title) taking snaps for Westlake. Greathouse, a junior, is coming off a 1,000-yard receiving season. Westlake’s defense allowed an average of 7.5 points per game last season
BELTON at GEORGETOWN
Birkelbach Field
2020 records: Belton Tigers 3-7; Georgetown Eagles 7-2
Last year’s meeting: Georgetown 36, Belton 27
Tigers to watch: TE Bryan Henry, WR Seth Morgan, RB Javier Luna, OL Scotty Butler, OL Ryan Hunt, DL Braxton Haynes, LB Jackson Engelke, DB/LB Wriley Madden, DB Aaron Bain, DB Trent West, QB Slade LeBlanc, QB Ty Brown.
Eagles to watch: QB Darson Herman, TE Tyler Hawkins, WR Drayden Dickmann, RB Devin Ross, LB Bryson Hanks, ATH Andrew Petter, DB Trent McConnell, DL Karson Gaido, LB/CB Ian Lewis, OL Broden Elliott, ATH Tucker Griffin, DL Daniel Obinna-Kanu.
Note: Belton looks to win its first season opener since a 49-12 decision against Waco University in 2015. After losing 3,704 combined total yards to graduation from the quarterback and running back spots, the Tigers go into tonight’s game with a committee approach, using both LeBlanc and Brown at QB as well as Luna, LJ Underwood and Elijah Warner at RB. Belton also has a deep stable of pass-catchers in seniors Henry (34 receptions, 563 yards, five TDs) and Morgan (22 receptions, 406 yards, three TDs) and junior Mason Ramm. The Tigers’ secondary brings back its most experience on defense, including three-year starters in West and Bain. Georgetown, meanwhile, will break in a lot of varsity newcomers after losing 54 seniors from last year’s bi-district team. The Eagles, who have made six straight playoff appearances, will be anchored by Herman, who has a pair of able receivers in Hawkins and the speedy Dickmann, who clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash at the Tyreek Hill football camp earlier this year. Both coaches agreed that play on the lines will go a long way in determining tonight’s outcome.
MEXIA at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
2020 records: Mexia Blackcats 6-5; Lake Belton Broncos 9-1
Blackcats to watch: WR/TE John Luna, DB Chris Bradley, QB Tray Betts, OL Caden Grayson.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB Javeon Wilcox, RB Tristan Robin, LB Connor Brennan, WR Connor Bartz.
Note: After its inaugural season last year in which Lake Belton played a schedule exclusively of junior varsity and other first-year programs, the Broncos open Year 2 against an established varsity program. The Blackcats, though, have had some turmoil to deal with the last few days as first-year head coach Brady Bond resigned last Friday and, according to reports, the Mexia Police Department launched an investigation surrounding details of the resignation. Aaron Newell takes over the coaching duties, the Blackcats fourth head coach in three years. Mexia averaged just under 40 points per game in its final five games last year, but has very few skill players returning from that squad. Hudson and Crews combined for more than 1,300 yards rushing in 2020.
LLANO at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
2020 records: Llano Yellow Jackets 13-1; Gatesville Hornets 4-6
Last year’s meeting: Llano 45, Gatesville 16
Yellow Jackets to watch: RB/WR Abel Prince, QB Maddox Green, OL Matthew Whitley, LB Rickey de la Torre, LB Hayden Manaham, DL Jaxon Rhea.
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, WR Carson Brizendine, OL/DL Evan Hanson, OL/DL Jaiden Gomez, TE Logan Edwards, WR Banner Allman, WR Trevor Smith, DB Lawson Mooney.
Note: Bolstered by last year’s playoff berth, Gatesville begins its third season under head coach Luke Howard with high hopes. Brown takes the reins of an offense that averaged 323 yards per game a year ago. He’ll have capable targets in Brizendine (team-high 30 catches, 466 yards, four TDs last season) and Edwards (20 receptions, 298 yards, seven TDs). The Hornets will have to keep pace with a Yellow Jackets squad that reached the Class 3A Division I state semifinals in 2020 and is fueled by the athleticism of Prince, who is coming off a season in which he produced 938 yards receiving and 15 TDs.
SALADO vs. TROY
Crusader Stadium, Belton
2020 records: Salado Eagles 11-2; Troy Trojans 5-5
Last year’s meeting: Salado 46, Troy 27
Eagles to watch: QB Hutton Haire, RB Seth Reavis, RB Aidan Wilson, DB Josh Huckabee, DL Blake Volk, OL Gavyn Keyser.
Trojans to watch: QB Jace Carr, RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Kadin Workman, OL/DL Elijash Sunderman, OL Brady Mays.
Note: The season opener at Mary Hardin-Baylor is becoming a tradition for the two programs, and it has produced some tight battles. Last season, the Eagles built a two-score lead early and held off a pesky Trojans squad. This season’s opener will give fans a look at some new backfields for both squads, as Salado lost two 1,000-yard rushers and Troy the school’s all-time leading rusher in Zach Hrbacek. The Trojans are going with a running-back-by-committee approach for now until a feature back steps up, while the Eagles will have Seth Reavis as the tailback and Aidan Wilson as a fullback, in addition to Caden Strickland, who started as halfback last season.
ROGERS at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
2020 records: Rogers Eagles 7-6; Academy Bumblebees 7-4
Last year’s meeting: Academy 20, Rogers 15
Eagles to watch: QB Riley Dolgener, SB/DB Christian Riley, OL/DL Mason Davis, WR/DB RJ Cook, OL/DL Tyler Shelton, OL/DL RJ Dolgener, WR/DB Alex Vargas.
Bumblebees to watch: RB/LB/WR Darion Franklin, WR/DB/K Blake Bundy, LB/FB John Tomasek, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, QB Kasey Mraz, WR/QB/DB Alex Lawton, RB Zane Clark.
Note: Academy used the momentum from a win against Bell County rival Rogers in the season opener last year to go on to win five of its first six games, helping the Bumblebees eventually claim their first playoff spot since 2018. Tonight’s game figures to be another hard-fought match in a series that has run uninterrupted since 1960. The Eagles hold a commanding 66-22-2 overall lead. While Rogers returns only five starters on each side of the ball, it brings back a bevy of playmakers in seniors Dolgener (988 yards passing, eight TDs; 628 yards rushing, seven TDs) and Riley (1,330 yards rushing, 14 TDs), as well as sophomore Cook (465 yards rushing, seven TDs). Academy, meanwhile, returns seven starters on each side, but must replace almost all of the production from an offense that led area 1A-4A schools in passing with 2,552 yards last season. The Bees will look to sophomore Mraz under center to undertake some of that work, as well as Lawton, who will play in other spots when not at QB. Franklin (493 yards receiving, four TDs; 278 yards rushing, seven TDs) brings back the team’s most rushing scores from last year, while Bundy will provide a boost in the kicking game and with his experience in the defensive backfield.
LAGO VISTA at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
2020 records: Lago Vista Vikings 9-4; Yoe Yoemen 4-5
Vikings to watch: RB Logan Parsons, LB Bryce Jackson, WR Ethan Helton, WR Clason Beasley.
Yoemen to watch: RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, OL Garfield England.
Note: Cameron Yoe missed the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The coach then was Rick Rhoades. It was his first season with Yoe and the only season in which the Yoemen missed the postseason under his guidance for the next six years. The coach now: Rhoades, who returns to Cameron after five seasons with Gregory-Portland from 2015-2020. The Yoemen have plenty of players back from a 2020 squad that was 5-2 before a late-season skid. Bynaum and Hemphill lead that bunch on offense and Barbo and Salomon anchor the defense. The Vikings’ nine wins in 2020 were there most since 2012, when they also won nine with current Salado head coach Alan Haire at the helm. Parsons rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year as Lago Vista churned its way into the state semifinals.
LA GRANGE at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
2020 records: La Grange Leopards 4-6; Rockdale Tigers 6-5
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 40, La Grange 14
Leopards to watch: RB/LB Ryder Imhoff, RB/LB Jakobe Wilkerson, QB/DB Bravion Rogers, OL/DL Jaren Woods, DB Gerald Rodriguez, TE/LB Andrew Faske.
Tigers to watch: QB Kobe Mitchell, WR/DB Robert Owens, WR/DB Wyatt Windham, OL/DL Gavin Aguilar, RB/LB Kemar Spencer, LB Cade Pantaleon.
Note: Rockdale had to use fall camp to fill some gaps left by departed playmakers but kicks off the season with a proven commodity at quarterback. Mitchell is back after passing for 1,739 yards and 23 TDs while rushing for 567 yards and 11 scores last year, when the Tigers averaged 402.5 yards per game. Pantaleon is a leader for a defense that will try shut down a Leopards attack that averaged 25.8 points per game last season.
MILLSAP at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
2020 records: Millsap Bulldogs 7-4; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 3-6
Last year’s meeting: Millsap 54, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Bulldogs to watch: QB Lawson Nairn, RB Waylan Dunn, WR Isaac Bourdelais, WR Carter Naim, LB Brayden Weathers.
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Colby Tolbert, RB Hunter Diaz, RB Chad Pete, WR Bryce Owen, LB E.J. Jarmon.
Note: After claiming their first district title since 1985 two years ago, the Eagles struggled last year and hope to find consistency this year under new coach Jeff Nuner. That quest begins tonight against a talented Millsap team. Tolbert was a wide receiver last season and should start at QB tonight for the Eagles. Naim was solid last year for the Bulldogs, completing 135 of 223 passes for 2,134 yards, but lost his top three receivers and running back to graduation. But the Bulldogs’ experience on the line and team speed should give the Eagles a firm test tonight.
HOLLAND at BURTON
Panther Stadium
2020 records: Holland Hornets 9-3; Burton Panthers 4-7
Last year’s meeting: Holland 27, Burton 12
Hornets to watch: RB/DL Clayton Baggerly, OL/DL Albert Martinez, RB/LB JC Chaney, QB Roo Cantu, RB Bryson Taylor, TE/DL Dawson Haney, RB/DL Cole Ralston, RB/DB Josh Whisenhunt, RB/DL Klay Pursche.
Panthers to watch: OL/DL Waylon Hinze, OL/DL Eric Flores, OL/DL Jackson Dixson, RB Jayden Brown, RB Tyson Gilman, QB Vicente Veliz, OL/DL Jermiah Hudgen, LB Weston Hinze, WR Tanner Gore.
Note: Holland enters the year having to replace most of its production from last year, returning two offensive starters and four on defense from an area playoff qualifier. The Panthers, on the other hand, will return nine on offense and eight on defense to a program that has made the playoffs each year since 2010. Tonight’s game appears to match strength-on-strength, as each team brings back its most experience up front. The Hornets have a host of returning linemen, not to mention senior Chaney (90 tackles) to help anchor a defense that surrendered 207 yards per game last year, easily best among the area’s 1A-4A schools. Burton, meanwhile, brings back all four starters on the defensive line, and most will play both ways. Holland has made the playoffs four straight years, during which time it has amassed a 42-9 overall record.
HAMILTON at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
2020 records: Hamilton Bulldogs 4-6; Moody Bearcats 1-9
Last year’s meeting: Hamilton 54, Moody 0
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Caleb Lengefeld, RB/LB Taylor Long, WR/DB Cooper LeGrande, OL/DL Carson Marquess, OL/DL Wesley Griffin.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, OL/LB Hunter Mach, OL/DL Davis Orr, TE/DL Kaden Kollaja, RB/DB Wyatt Saunders, RB/DL Jonah Bradshaw.
Note: Hampered by injuries and pandemic protocols much of last season, Moody is eager to begin a new campaign with a clean slate. Hohhertz has shown the ability to hurt opposing defenses with his legs and arm, as evidenced last year when he ran for 760 yards and eight TDs and threw for 660 yards and three TDs in just five games. The strength of the Bearcats defense should be up front with Mach, Orr, Kollaja and Bradshaw. On the other sideline, Hamilton seeks more consistency following a 2020 season in which it recorded three wins by 50 or more points but also three losses by 35 or more.
JEWETT LEON at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
2020 records: Leon Cougars 7-4; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 3-6
Last year’s meeting: Leon 49, Rosebud-Lott 34
Leon players to watch: RB/LB Luis Guillen, WR/DB Tito Gonzalez, OL/DL Josh Anderon, OL/DL Aaron Graham.
Rosebud-Lott players to watch: WR/DB Jordan Landrum, QB Zane Zeinert, WR/DB Jamarquis Johnson, WR/DB Breon Lewis, TE/LB John Paul Reyna, OL/DL Easton Fulton.
Note: Rosebud-Lott head coach Brandon Hicks’ team was picked fifth out of seven teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, just out of a playoff spot. Rosebud-Lott, however, could have the pieces to make a run at the top four, starting with do-it-all returning starter Landrum. Lewis and Johnson are playmakers from any position and Reyna will be sturdy on defense after a season in which he played some QB. The biggest boost could be from Zeinert, a starter last season at Cameron Yoe whose dad is the Cougars offensive coordinator. Zeinert threw for 1,388 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
FROST at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
2020 records: Frost Polar Bears 1-8; Bartlett Bulldogs 1-8
Polar Bears to watch: RB/LB John Hendricks, WR/DB Cole Ross, WR/DB Levi Fuller, FB/DE Gabriel Townsend.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jay Polynice, QB/WR Tate Tipton, WR Shamar Wilson, QB/WR Dada Davis, OL Kenneth Smith.
Note: The Bulldogs had more players report to fall camp this month than in either of the previous two seasons. Third-year head coach Brian Kozma hopes that translates into more success this season at Bartlett, which hasn’t won more than four games since 2016 and hasn’t been above .500 since 2012. The Bulldogs return 10 starters, most being two-way players. Smith is a big presence on the line and, Tipton and Davis will share the QB role. Frost also is looking to bounce back after a tough 2020, when the Polar Bears’ four-year playoff streak snapped.
GRANGER at AXTELL
Ellison Field
2020 records: Granger Lions 8-3; Axtell Longhorns 1-8
Last year’s meeting: Granger 32, Axtell 0
Lions to watch: QB/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Javion Faulkner, OL/DL Jordan Rhoades, LB Truvante Fisher, LB Tripp Wilkie, WR/DB Nathan Tucker.
Longhorns to watch: RB/LB Jayme Wooley, RB/DB Jordan Davis, RB/DB Sam Michel, QB/DB Cameron Campos, OL/DL Justin McVay, OL/DL Luke Leathers.
Note: Granger is anchored by many of the key players who helped fuel last year’s playoff run, and the Lions ease into the new season against a Longhorns team that was shut out three times en route to losing its first eight games of 2020. Ryder takes over at quarterback for Granger after producing a team-high 39 catches for 558 yards and nine TDs last season. He’ll be joined in the backfield by Cantwell and McClelland, who combined for 717 yards rushing last year. Cantwell, McClelland, Fisher and Wilke are back to lead a defense that limited opponents to 293.8 yards per game in 2020.
WACO EAGLE CHRISTIAN
at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
2020 records: Eagle Christian Eagles 3-6; Buckholts Badgers 3-6
Badgers to watch: RB/DB Chevo Luciano, OL/DL Fabina Baez, DL R.L. Vega, QB/DB Decaun Thibedaux, RB Michael Thompson.
Note: A new coach, Edison Govea, hopes to get the Badgers heading in the right direction. Luciano gives Buckholts a solid weapon to build around, as he was the team’s top receiver last year. And, after losing their top two rushers from last year, the Badgers may look to open up the passing game more.
WEATHERFORD CHRISTIAN
at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
2020 records: Weatherford Christian Lions 1-7; CTCS Lions 7-2
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 45, Weatherford Christian 0
Weatherford Christian players to watch: QB Hunter McCoy, RB Ezra Jackson, RB Zan Odonell, OL/DL Boston Cox, LB Blake Heid, DEF Blayne Ditto, DEF Brayden Ditto.
CTCS players to watch: QB Alec Gonzalez, WR/DB Andrew Lange, OL Zachary Boore, OL/LB Noah Wood, OL Evan Brown, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, RB/DB Ethan Allerkamp.
Note: Central Texas Christian is coming off the program’s first-ever playoff win, a 49-0 decision against the same Weatherford Christian program it will face tonight. The Lions bounced Weatherford, 45-0, in last year’s season opener before shutting it out again in their bi-district playoff win. CTCS will have a slightly different look this time around, under the direction of new head coach Leif Johnston, who is in his sixth year with the program and taking over for Jeremy Callahan. CTCS also will have to replace the production of last year’s leading rusher Ryan Turley, who had more than 1,500 yards on the ground. CTCS will rely on the experience of Gonzalez (1,250 yards passing, 13 TDs; 357 yards rushing, six TDs) and Lange (402 yards receiving, six TDs) to help guide the offense. Wood will anchor the defense from his MLB spot. Weatherford, meanwhile, will rely on an influx of transfers to stabilize their offense in McCoy, Jackson and Odonell. Cox, a returning all-state selection at OL and DL, will anchor the trenches, while all-district pick Heid will also solidify the defense.
AZLE CHRISTIAN at
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
2020 records: Azle Christian Crusaders 8-3; Holy Trinity Celtics 4-4
Crusaders to watch: RB Camden Logan.
Celtics to watch: QB Jace Martin, WR/RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, LB/WR Nicholas Estrada, OL Trent Lockhart, DL/FB David Thang, RB Christian Demapan.
Note: Holy Trinity has momentum on its side after securing the first playoff win in program history last season with a 112-66 mercy-rule win over Galveston O’Connell in a TAPPS six man-DII bi-district match. Now the Celtics hope to bring that success into this season. Although Holy Trinity has lost some numbers this year, suiting out 13 players compared to 24 last year, head coach James Shelton said he feels good about the athleticism he’s seen in the team’s underclassmen. The Celtics also return a lot of production in Martin (1,499 yards passing, 24 TDs) and Blackwood (879 yards rushing, 18 TDs), who scored a school-record nine touchdowns in their first-round playoff win. Estrada (101 tackles) brings back experience on the defensive side. Azle, which finished as the TCAF-DII state runner-up last year, figures to present a stiff test early on for Holy Trinity. Shelton said he hopes his team can use its speed to overcome the size of the Crusaders, who have four 300-pounders and all-state RB Logan (6-4, 250), a sophomore.