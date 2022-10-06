BELTON — Before playing his final game at Belton, senior Zachary Erickson wants to accomplish a specific goal in order to make his career complete.
Situated atop the District 11-5A-II standings, the Tigers are in contention to earn the program’s first championship since 2009. They also are poised to return to the playoffs, where Belton would attempt to reach the second round for the first time in five years.
Additionally, Erickson has an opportunity to earn another individual accolade after being placed on the All-District 12-6A first team as a junior.
While each certainly is on his checklist, the Tigers’ standout center has other intentions as well.
“I want to be able to help groom the younger players and show them how to do things because I had players do that for me when I was starting out,” Erickson said. “There were guys who taught me and told me exactly what to do. Now, it’s my job to pay that forward and teach these younger guys.”
And with the way Belton is playing, he could be afforded the opportunity to continue the mentorship beyond the regular season.
Following an up-and-down start to their season, the Tigers found their rhythm in district competition, outscoring their first two opponents 56-13 behind a versatile offense.
With Erickson anchoring the offensive line, Belton (4-2, 2-0) recorded a season-high 194 yards rushing en route to a 28-7 victory against visiting Pflugerville before 275 yards passing highlighted its second 400-yard outing of the season in last week’s 28-6 win at Elgin.
The secret to the recent success is simple, according to Erickson.
“We’re just working as a team, and we’re not letting any little mistakes follow us into the next play,” he said. “We have a one-play memory, and we’re not focusing on the past. We are always looking forward.”
Currently, the Tigers’ sights are set on tonight’s contest as Leander Rouse (2-3, 1-0) travels to town looking to shake up the district standings after entering the week as one of three undefeated teams in the field.
Despite the position, the Raiders have not performed as expected this season, immediately falling out of the state poll’s preseason top 10 following a 1-3 start before bouncing back to beat winless Pflugerville Connally 48-28 last week.
Should Rouse maintain its momentum, Belton would lose control of its championship fate heading into its final three games against teams with a combined 2-15 overall record.
Regardless of the outcome, the ramifications will be significant, but Erickson is relishing every moment possible.
“I’m definitely enjoying things now that I didn’t appreciate earlier in my career,” he said. “There are so many times when I just think about how much I’m going to miss all of this. I’m just always telling myself that I better enjoy it before it is gone.”
Not too long ago, Erickson was attending Belton games as a middle school athlete, idolizing his favorite players while impatiently waiting for his varsity career to begin.
Now, the home stretch of his final season has arrived, and while Erickson intends to delay the end as long as possible by helping produce a lengthy playoff run, he wants to be remembered for more than just winning.
“I think it is great that kids are looking up to me now like I used to do with other players,” Erickson said. “But, I also know that I have to make the right decisions in life and do the right things, because I can impact how they think. I take that seriously.”