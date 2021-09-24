LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The stark contrast between a physical, veteran team and a young squad dealing with injuries and illness became evident as Friday night went progressed John Glover Stadium.
Lorena’s physicality proved too much for Academy as the Leopards pulled away to a 34-17 victory in the teams’ District 10-3A-I opener.
“That’s a good ballclub and you can see it, and they get better as they go,” Academy coach Chris Lancaster said of Lorena. “We’re still young. I’m not going to use that as an excuse, but it’s just how it is.”
The Bumblebees had their moments as they were able to move the ball through the air and challenge the Leopards to reach the end zone. Despite dominating the first half, the Leopards had only a 14-3 halftime lead.
Academy quarterback Kasey Mraz and favorite target Scout Brazeal connected 10 times on the night for 208 yards, including one touchdown.
But the ground-oriented Leopards simply wore down the Bees, who were unable to mount much of a ground attack.
Lorena dominated the third quarter to extend its lead to 28-3. After forcing a turnover at the Academy 21, the Leopards took just three plays for Rhett Hansen, who opened the game at quarterback but moved to running back, to score from the 12.
Hansen, who scored four of the Leopards’ five touchdowns, found the end zone again as the quarter ended with a 6-yard run.
The Bees posted some numbers late in the game on the strength of their air attack. Academy went 71 yards in 10 plays for its first touchdown, with Mraz hitting Brazeal on a 19-yard strike to pull the Bees within 18, 28-10.
The Bees did so again on their next possession by marching 75 yards in six plays, capped by another 19-yarder from Mraz to Alex Lawton for a 28-17 game with 3:05 to play.
Lorena added a late score, with Hansen going in from the 12 for the final margin.
“It was a tough challenge, and we accept that challenge,” Lancaster said. “They knocked us around, but we didn’t quit.”
Lorena was content to primarily go to workhorse Reed Michna to grind it out in the first half, putting the Leopards in position for two touchdowns. Michna picked up 92 yards on 14 carries in a fast-paced half. It was the Leopards’ two quarterbacks who were the beneficiaries of Michna’s ground work by punching the ball across for two touchdowns.
However, Academy threatened first by taking the opening kickoff and moving inside the Leopards 30, largely thanks to a 49-yard connection from Mraz to Brazeal. The drive was halted when Leopards defensive end Joe Gutshall batted a Mraz pass into the air and intercepted it.
From there, the Leopards went 58 yards in nine plays, with starting quarterback Rhett Hansen finishing it off from the 2 on fourth-and-goal to put Lorena on top 7-0.
Lorena added to its lead deep in the second quarter by traveling 83 yards in 10 plays. Michna carried on six of those plays. Backup quarterback Ryne Abel waltzed in from the 7 for a 14-0 margin with 5:42 left in the half. Michna finished the game with 204 yards on 24 attempts.
Academy posted its first-half points just before the break when Mraz found Brazeal again with a 62-yard pass to the Lorena 7. However, the Bees moved backward from there and settled for Blake Bundy’s 38-yard field goal with 16 seconds to go in the half for a 14-3 margin at intermission.
“We were still playing and fighting to the end, and I was pleased to see that effort,” Lancaster said.
LORENA 34, ACADEMY 17
Lorena 7 7 14 6 — 34
Academy 0 3 0 14 — 17
Lor — Rhett Hansen 2 run (Cole Nugent kick)
Lor — Ryne Abel 7 run (Nugent kick)
Aca — Blake Bundy 38 FG
Lor — Hansen 12 run (Nugent kick)
Lor — Hansen 6 run (Nugent kick)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 19 pass from Kasey Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Alex Lawton 19 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
Lor — Hansen 12 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lor Aca
First downs 19 15
Rushes-yards 41-278 24-(-19)
Passing yards 124 289
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-13-1 18-27-3
Punts-average 1-42.0 3-34.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-1
Penalties-yards 7-70 7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lorena: Reed Michna 24-204, Hanson 10-63, Colton Dale 1-14, Jackson Generals 3-6 Ryne Abel 2-(-5), Jadon Porter 1-(-4); Academy: Zane Clark 7-11, Darion Franklin 4-(-6), Kasey Mraz 10-(-25), Brayden Bartlett 3-1.
PASSING — Lorena: Hanson 3-4-0-46, Abel 4-6-1-72, Generals 1-2-0-6; Academy: Mraz 18-26-2-289. Franklin 1-0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Lorena: Dale 3-50, Porter 1-25, Camden Brock 2-39, Kasen Taylor 2-10; Academy: Brazeal 10-208, Clark 3-41, Luke Tomasek 2-17, Franklin 2-14, Bundy 1-9.