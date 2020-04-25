If there is anything that interrupts, stifles or even eliminates a high school rivalry more, it is the natural growth disparity from one school district to another.
Classic area sports rivalries such as Academy-Rogers and Cameron-Rockdale have maintained their intensity in large part because the communities and school districts are still similar in size, to go with their geographic proximity to each other.
In even closer proximity are the schools and cities of Belton and Temple. Yet, growth patterns over the last century precluded both athletic programs — certainly in football and, to a lesser extent, other sports — from playing each other. By the 1930s Temple had simply outgrown Belton as its medical and industrial communities began to flourish, and the level of competitiveness was no longer sustainable.
The two football programs went 62 years without meeting before squaring off 18 times over the past 24 seasons with only two of those as non-district opponents.
However, enrollment projections reveal when the UIL realigns classifications and districts again in two years the old Temple-Belton rivalry, at least as district foes, will likely be put on hold again with the advent of Lake Belton High School.
Bob Templeton of Templeton Demographics, a Dallas-Fort Worth based firm that specializes in school district enrollment projections, provided a 10-year forecast to Belton ISD trustees last Monday. Among the myriad of trends revealed, Templeton’s data predicted that Lake Belton’s enrollment will surpass Belton High’s as soon as the Broncos’ campus becomes a four-grade high school for the 2022-23 school year. Lake Belton opens this fall at the Class 4A level with freshman and sophomore classes.
The forecast for the 2022-23 academic year has Lake Belton with 1,852 students compared to Belton’s 1,683. By the end of the decade, both schools, according to Templeton’s data, will be above 2,000 students.
Of course, the data cannot factor in unforeseen economic calamities such as what’s been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is a vital gauge for administrators and trustees to factor into planning for facility upgrades and hiring personnel. For the sports-oriented among us, it’s a telling prediction of where those schools will likely fall in the next realignment and raises new questions with regards to football scheduling.
The Class 6A cutoff number in the previous realignment was 2,220. That number doesn’t remain static but it also won’t drop significantly, if at all. Snapshot enrollment figures for the next realignment should be available in October of 2021. Templeton’s enrollment projection for Belton High that fall is 2,056, which would fall well short of whatever the 6A standard would be and, of course, would be significantly lower than that by the start of the 2022 school year.
From a football perspective, does Belton dropping in classification and becoming smaller in population than Lake Belton bring the Temple-Belton football rivalry to another halt?
It is still too speculative to say whether the future of the Temple-Belton football series is in jeopardy. Programs have only recently finalized their current two-year schedules so the thought of penciling in the 2022-23 slate is way down the road. But Temple doesn’t figure to drop back to 5A anytime soon. Yes, the Wildcats open this season against powerhouse Longview, which just dropped to 5A. The student body size difference between the two is small.
It may well be that Belton’s biggest rivalry for years to come will be from within its own school district as opposed to more traditional ones with Temple or Killeen or Hewitt Midway. As Belton has grown over the decades, many common football rivals such as Gatesville, Taylor and Lampasas came and went while it adopted new ones and reunited with its oldest sparring partner to the immediate north.
With the new Broncos on the block, the veteran Tigers could well be adjusting to new a batch of rivals once again.