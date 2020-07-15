Another domino fell this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause problems for sports on the local, college and professional levels. The latest adjustments impact junior college athletics across the country, including three Temple College programs.
In an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that all close-contact fall sports — football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer — will be moved to the spring semester. Additionally, all winter sports will begin in January, delaying the men’s and women’s basketball seasons two months from their typical November start.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” Dr. Christopher Parker, the NJCAA president, said in a news release. “Our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
The changes will have an immediate effect on three of Temple College’s five athletic programs. The Lady Leopards volleyball team will forgo its usual late-August season opener, while the men’s and women’s basketball teams won’t begin play until next year.
TC’s baseball and softball seasons are still intact but may be subject to minor changes to start dates.
Per the NJCAA’s plan of action, volleyball can begin play Jan. 29 with a maximum of 21 competition dates. All regular-season, region and conference competition must be completed by April 3, with the NJCAA championships scheduled for April 15-17. For the fall session, the Lady Leopards will be allowed 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15, with five scrimmages permitted.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams can play at most a 22-game season beginning Jan. 22, down nine games for the Leopards and eight games for the Lady Leopards from last season’s schedule. Both programs will be allowed 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15. Five scrimmage dates, with two allowed for the spring, will be allotted. All regular-season, region and conference competition must be completed by April 10, with the NJCAA championships beginning April 19.
After the winter break, volleyball and basketball can begin spring practices Jan. 11.
TC hired new head basketball coaches for its men’s and women’s programs last spring. Clifton Ellis was brought in to lead the Leopards after coaching stints at San Antonio Wagner and Schertz Clemens, and Amber Taylor was chosen for the Lady Leopards after spending the previous three seasons with Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference foe Cisco. The two replaced longtime TC coaches Kirby Johnson and Kim Sebek, who both retired at the end of last season after a combined 55 years at Temple College.
The challenge of getting acclimated to a new program is now that much more difficult with the adjusted schedule. And as the new academic year gets closer, more changes aren’t out of the question, requiring coaches, players and administrators to be flexible.