Nyteria Colbert scored all but two of her game-high 16 points in the second half, helping Temple to a 38-35 comeback win over rival Belton in a District 12-6A game Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.
Colbert had seven points apiece in the third and fourth quarters, including five straight in a 48-second span midway through the final frame to help the Tem-Cats (14-10, 2-2) take the lead for good.
Her transition layup from the left side after going coast-to-coast following a defensive rebound gave Temple a 30-28 edge with 4:55 left. It was the Tem-Cats’ first lead since the start of the second quarter and marked the final lead change of the game.
“We were a little more solid on the defensive end (in the second half),” said Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose team trailed for all but a minute of the second and third quarters. “It was a good win for us, especially coming off the holiday break. Belton is a very disciplined team. They’re going to defend and work hard and get on the offensive glass. Our bench did an excellent job of keeping us in it in the first half.”
Belton (9-12, 2-2), which led by as much as seven early in the third, banked in two 3-pointers in the game’s final minute to stay in it until the final possession.
Trinity Espita’s 3 from the top of the key with 46 seconds left, and Lilli Small’s 3 from the right side with 22 seconds remaining were each well-defended but both went in off the glass. They were the Lady Tigers’ only successful shots from beyond the arc after missing their first 14.
Following a timeout after Small’s 3, Belton’s press forced a turnover when Temple’s Aaliyah Thomas dribbled the ball off her foot near midcourt and Small dived on top of it, giving the Lady Tigers a final chance to tie it.
But Small’s missed 3 was followed by a loose ball, and teammate Anna Beamesderfer missed a 3 from the right corner with 1 second left, leaving only one-tenth of a second when the rebound went out of bounds. Belton could not get off a shot after that.
“In the second half, they were just a little bit more aggressive on offense,” Belton head coach Eric Regier said. “They knocked down their free throws there at the end, and we struggled to score. We played with great effort again. I never have to question whether or not our girls are going to work hard.”
Temple’s Thomas finished with nine points, hitting four free throws in the final 1½ minutes to help the Tem-Cats hold on.
Beamesderfer led Belton with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Aniah Hall led Temple with seven rebounds and three blocks to go with her eight points.
“Our defense,” Colbert said when asked what sparked her team’s comeback. The senior had a game-high three steals.
“We’re a defensive team,” she continued. “Literally, all of our players are defensive players. It’s what brings us together.”