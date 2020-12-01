There weren’t a lot of upperclassmen on the court Tuesday night at Lake Belton, where the Broncos hosted the Academy Lady Bees.
Therefore, it only made sense that a freshman had the biggest impact on the game.
Academy freshman Aislinn Chaffin stole the ball with 22 seconds to play and converted the go-ahead three-point play to lift the Lady Bees to a 40-36 victory over the Broncos.
“Aislinn has that capability,” Academy coach Brian Pursche said. “It’s just trying to get it from her on a more consistent basis.”
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Lake Belton (4-4), which started the stretch with a one-point win over Thorndale. That victory started a roll for the Broncos, who won their next three contests by 19, nine and 17 points.
“We did some good things tonight,” Lake Belton coach Taylor Hill said. “I just feel like we left some points out there. The first half, we were just forcing up shots and not really playing our game and the ball movement wasn’t there tonight.”
The contest was tight throughout, with Academy (4-6) leading 10-9 after the opening quarter and 19-16 at halftime. A 3-pointer by Lake Belton’s Madison Lux with 6 seconds left in the third quarter tied the game at 25, which was the score entering the final frame.
The Lady Bees took control of the final quarter early by turning to post Ellie Erwin, who scored five of her nine points in the first 2 minutes of the quarter to give Academy a 30-25 lead.
Turnovers and solid defense helped the Broncos claw back, with Jade Ortiz-Rivera and Lux drawing fouls and hitting two free throws each to cut the gap to 30-29.
After a missed 3-pointer by Academy’s Payten Conde, Lake Belton took the lead on a fast break basket by Cassidy Gladney. A steal by Bella Hinds put the ball back in the hands of Gladney, who gave the Broncos a 33-30 advantage with 1:55 left.
Erwin answered inside to cut the margin to 33-32 but fouled out on the Broncos’ next possession with 1:18 to play, and two free throws put Lake Belton up 35-32.
“It took away our inside presence,” Pursche said of Erwin fouling out. “(Lux) is a good post player, and I knew they would try to get it in there because we went from a 6-footer guarding her to a 5-7 player guarding her. So there was some concern.
“I just told them, ‘We have to attack when the opportunity is there.’”
Chaffin found the opportunity.
After the free throws, she drained a 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the game at 35 then — on the Broncos’ ensuing possession — she stole the ball at the top of the perimeter, dribbled in and drew a foul on her go-ahead lay-up with 22 seconds remaining.
Gladney drew a foul and made one free throw to cut it to 38-36 with 13 seconds to play, and Lake Belton made a frantic effort with a steal but missed a 3.
Chaffin was sent to the line and made one final free throw with 2.5 seconds to play to seal it.
“We love to see a fight,” Hill said. “Love the energy and those three minutes, we saw a different team than we saw the first half. So it’s encouraging. But we have to bring that same energy, intensity despite the first half. I feel like if we come out that strong in the first half, when it comes down to these games, they aren’t so desperate.”