BELTON — After helping the Belton Tigers notch their first football playoff win in five years, Slade LeBlanc assumed his athletic career was complete.
At various times throughout the previous two seasons, the senior standout served as Belton’s primary quarterback, running back, receiver and punter, with his efforts contributing to the program ending its postseason victory drought last fall after claiming its first outright district championship since 1999.
LeBlanc thought he would be content to move on from the sport, but he could not escape the game’s grasp.
“I didn’t even want to play college ball until the opportunity was in front of me,” LeBlanc said. “I didn’t even get my first offer until late, so I just didn’t think I was going to play. I had to jump on this, though.
“I haven’t been working out, but I’m definitely going to start, because this is just awesome.”
In front of friends, family, teammates and coaches, LeBlanc took part in a signing ceremony at Belton’s athletic complex Monday, when he committed to play at Arkansas-Monticello.
LeBlanc was one of three athletes along with teammate Zachary Erickson and Lady Tigers soccer player Allie Angell to participate in the event, which was postponed from Wednesday — National Signing Day — because of icy conditions that forced the school to close.
For Erickson, a center and deep snapper who anchored the Tigers’ offensive line and was a two-time all-district first-team selection, signing with Southern Arkansas was the culmination of a longtime dream.
“It is such a relief to know I finally have another home and I get to play in college,” he said. “I get to keep playing football, and that is a big deal to me. That has been my goal since freshman year.
“I’ve always wanted to extend my education and be able to keep playing the game I love, so this is a huge weight off my shoulders.”
While the teammates and friends are headed to different schools, reunions are literally built into their schedules.
Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas are members of the Great American Conference and have a rivalry dating back to 1913, annually competing in the Battle of the Timberlands.
Although the game is a perk, Erickson was attracted to Southern Arkansas for other reasons.
“I’m going to miss home, but it is only about five hours away. The good thing about Magnolia, Arkansas, is that it feels just like Belton,” he said. “I don’t think I’m going to be missing out on too much because of the atmosphere.”
Angell does not need to go anywhere to feel at home.
In the midst of her third season on the varsity roster, the backline defender committed to Mary Hardin-Baylor, where she attended numerous camps growing up.
The skills obtained during her visits helped her land on the all-district first team last season when the Lady Tigers earned their fourth consecutive district championship, and the familiarity with the Lady Crusaders program simplified her decision.
“I’ve always loved UMHB. I’ve visited other schools, but nothing ever felt right. They just couldn’t compare to UMHB, and I always just kind of knew this was the place for me,” she said. “It is just really awesome to have my dream come true.”