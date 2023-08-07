There’s no more waiting. Football is fully here across the area.
A week after smaller schools and Class 5A and 6A schools that didn’t hold spring drills kicked off their campaigns, Temple and Belton joined the festivities Monday.
The Wildcats and Tigers held morning sessions at their respective headquarters to begin the 2023 season, which they hope lasts long into the calendar year.
But there’s plenty of work to take care of beforehand.
Looking to embark on its 11th straight playoff season, Temple worked out in shorts and helmets on its grass practice fields from 7 a.m. until 9:30. The Wildcats will add shoulder pads Wednesday then move to full pads and full contact Saturday, which will include an intrasquad scrimmage.
After losing a bulk of experience from last year’s bi-district team, including Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Houston), Taurean York (Texas A&M) and Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State), the Wildcats will carry some youth this fall.
“I think because they’re young, or at least not experienced, they don’t think they have everything figured out,” said eighth-year Temple head coach Scott Stewart, whose biggest preseason task will be filling the starting quarterback spot vacated when two-year starter Reese Rumfield transferred to Belton in the spring. “I’ll go on the record as saying I’d much rather have 17 returning starters every year. I know that’s mathematically impossible. I’d much prefer that, but it’s fun to coach young groups. They don’t think they have the world figured out.”
The Wildcats looked at six options under center when they wrapped up spring drills with their annual Blue-White scrimmage in mid-May, including senior Damarion Willis and junior Kade Stewart, the head coach’s son who piloted the JV in 2022.
Stewart said Monday he and offensive coordinator Robby Case likely won’t decide on a starter until after the scrimmage with Killeen on Aug. 17.
“You get two different quarterbacks between Damarion and Kade. It’s going to go back to that (situation) we’ve had a couple times here and that’s, ‘What combination makes us better?’” the coach said. “I don’t know if it’s a straight evaluation of who’s the more productive or better quarterback. It’s what’s the combination.”
Scott Stewart said Willis is “dangerous with the ball in his hands” and will also be looked at as a slot receiver, while sophomore Ramauhn Brown is a talented prospect at quarterback but might play a receiver position on varsity this season.
All-district performers Endrei Sauls (senior center), Christian Tutson (junior wide receiver) and Ayden Brown (senior defensive tackle) also figure to make an impact, among others, for the Wildcats this fall.
Temple enters the regular season one win shy of the program’s 800th overall, a feat accomplished by only three Texas high schools — Dallas Highland Park (875), Mart (820) and Amarillo (813).
It won’t be long before the Wildcats get their first shot at reaching that historic number. After hosting the Kangaroos for their lone scrimmage, they open the season Aug. 25 at McKinney Boyd. Temple’s District 12-6A opener will be against Bryan on Sept. 22 at Wildcat Stadium.
In Belton, 185 players reported for head coach Brett Sniffin’s program, which aims to keep building on the momentum the Tigers accrued last year when they ended a postseason winless drought and won their first outright district title since 1999.
“I think the kids are carrying a positive attitude going into the year and came out fired up and ready to go,” Sniffin said. “Everybody is positive this time of year, but we have nothing to change that. The kids came out and played hard this morning.”
Belton, which wrapped up its drills at Tiger Field around 9 a.m. before temperatures had time to ratchet up too high, mostly continued from where it left off in May.
“That helps tremendously. Doing spring football, to me, I think it’s super important,” Sniffin said. “And we put a ton in today. I mean, we expect the varsity kids to know a lot already, and we didn’t miss a beat for the most part.”
The Tigers have progressed each season under their fourth-year coach, culminating in last fall’s 9-3 campaign — their most wins since 2009 — which included their first postseason win since 2016 with a bi-district blowout of Austin Northeast.
Sniffin said the expectations will be higher this year, and he wants his team to embrace them.
“We can’t rest on what last year’s team did. This year’s team is completely different, so they need to go out and prove themselves and keep that hunger,” he said.
Though Belton lost quarterback and District 11-5A-II offensive MVP Ty Brown when he moved to Hewitt Midway, the Tigers will replace him with Rumfield, a 12-6A second-team all-district player last year who brings experience as a senior.
Belton returns 11-5A-II offensive line MVP John Roach — the team’s lone three-year starter — as well as junior running back Shaun Snapp, a first-team all-district pick who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his varsity debut in 2022.
Defensively, the Tigers welcome back first-team all-district players Ethan Arendall (DE), Bryson Sauceda (DT), Wyatt Butler (LB) and Luke Flores (CB) — all seniors who helped Belton become a top-four defense in the area last season.
The Tigers will travel to Georgetown East View for a 7 p.m. scrimmage Aug. 17 before kicking off the regular season by visiting Pflugerville Hendrickson on Aug. 24. They begin league play with a road matchup at Pflugerville on Sept. 21.