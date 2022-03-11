CLEVELAND — Carson Hammond calmly drained two free throws with less than a second left in regulation to force overtime, Josiah Johnson nailed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the extra session, and both players came up with steals in the final 6 seconds to help seal Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 89-84 victory over Case Western Reserve in the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday night.
Playing on the Spartans’ home floor, the sixth-ranked Crusaders (28-2) came back from a 12-point, second-half deficit to advance to the Elite Eight. They battle No. 16 Elmhurst (24-6) at 7 p.m. today for a berth in next week’s Final Four in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Case Western Reserve (20-7) was up 53-41 with 15:54 remaining before UMHB started chipping away.
With the Crusaders trailing 75-73 with 3.2 seconds to go in regulation, UMHB’s Gibson Hearne inbounded the ball the length of the court, where it was tipped away under the Crusaders’ basket. Hammond was hauled down while trying to corral the ball and made both free throws with 0.7 seconds on the clock to tie it.
The teams traded buckets for the initial 4-plus minutes of overtime until Johnson’s 3 put UMHB up 87-84.
Hammond picked the pocket of Mitch Prendergast with 6 seconds left and was fouled but missed both free throws with 2.9 remaining. After a Spartans timeout, Johnson intercepted the long inbound pass, went 2-for-2 at the line, and the Crusaders’ finally exhaled.
Prendergast scored a game-high 32 points for Case Western Reserve, which made 15 3-pointers but committed 26 turnovers. Ryan Newton had 13 points, Cole Frilling 12, and Hunter Drenth 11 for the Spartans.
Ty Prince scored a team-high 27 points for the Crusaders, who seek their second Final Four berth in program history. Johnson had 23 points, Nathan Stolz added 10, and Hammond finished with nine.
WOMEN
No. 3 Transylvania 63, No. 21 UMHB 58
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A frantic fourth-quarter push wasn’t enough for No. 21 Mary Hardin-Baylor to overcome its cold shooting performance as the Lady Crusaders fell to No. 3 Transylvania in the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
UMHB (24-5), making its third appearance in the Sweet 16, never led and trailed by 19 points in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before outscoring the Pioneers 25-11 the rest of the way.
UMHB made only one of its first eight shots while falling into an early nine-point hole. Buckets by Aja Holmes, Kaitlyn Kollmorgen and Olivia Champion got the Lady Crusaders within three, before Kennedy Harris’ 3-pointer gave Transylvania (27-0) a 19-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
Grace Shope’s 3 pushed the Pioneers’ advantage to double digits with 7:32 left in the half. A Kennedi Stacy 3 almost 4 minutes later widened the gap to 31-17, and Transylvania carried a 35-21 edge into halftime.
The Lady Crusaders were just 8-of-35 (23 percent) from the field — including 0-for-7 from 3-point range — in the first half, when the Pioneers went 6-for-17 from beyond the arc and pulled down 15 offensive rebounds to help them own a 35-20 advantage on the boards.
UMHB missed its initial five shots of the third while getting off to a 3-for-16 start in the second half, and Transylvania led by as much as 52-33 with 9:46 left in the fourth.
The Lady Crusaders cut the deficit to single digits with three Ashley Faux free throws with 4:27 to go, and Cheyanne Bonilla’s layup brought them within 58-53 with 1:52 left.
UMHB got as close as 61-58 on Bethany McLeod’s jumper with 38 seconds remaining, before Transylvania went 2-for-4 at the line over the final half-minute to close it out.
Kollmorgen recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Arieona Rosborough had a team-high 14 points for the Lady Crusaders, who finished 1-for-18 from 3-point range and shot just 30 percent overall.
Stacy and Madison Kellione scored 17 points apiece and Dasia Thornton had 15 points and 12 boards for the Pioneers, who host No. 5 Trine (27-3) in the fourth round today.