If you combed through the area football teams and picked the ones that would still be active on Thanksgiving weekend, it’s a good bet Jarrell wouldn’t have made the list.
Seven years had come and gone since the Cougars last reached and won a postseason game, when the 2015 team went 11-1. Between 2016-2021, the Cougars weren’t especially close to playing beyond the regular season, going 13-47 in that time. The 2021 Cougars were just 2-8.
Jarrell was one of those area teams, along with the Salado volleyball team, that had some uncertainties when their respective seasons began, but wound up excelling up to or even beyond what was originally believed.
It was no surprise the Cougars made the playoffs in 2022.
Jarrell needed only to beat Manor New Tech and Austin Achieve from the newly aligned six-team District 13-4-II to get to the postseason.
But, to go three rounds deep?
The Cougars hadn’t done that since a back-to-back run under standard-bearer coach Randy Franklin when Jarrell was a Class A school, not the Class 4A population juggernaut it is today.
With head coach Marty Murr at the helm, the Cougars entered the playoffs at 4-6 but dispatched 9-1 Devine in the 4A-II bi-district round, 32-14, and Port Isabel, 35-21, the following week before being routed by fellow 13-4A-II member Wimberley on the Texans’ way to the state championship game. Wimberley lost to Carthage in the title game.
There is a bit of a pause when it comes to putting the Salado volleyball team in a category of going beyond their limits. The Lady Eagles are used to having success, so to have them reach the 4A regional tournament isn’t something out of the blue.
But the carpet to success wasn’t rolled out for them when they first hit the gym in August. There were new personnel and girls who simply hadn’t played together very much in the past. The talent was there, but would it manifest itself into a long playoff run?
“When the season started, we just had so many unknowns because we had quite a few new faces who were going to have to step into big roles,” Salado coach Kristi Wilk said. “Some of the returners were going to have to take on extra duties as well if we were going to be as good as could.
“With that being said, chemistry between the girls was never an issue. They were like sisters from the beginning.”
Wilk, who retired from coaching after the season, attributed that to core seniors in setter Haleigh Wilk, and defensive specialists Jordan Ferguson and Katey Bartek.
It also didn’t hurt to have the leadership skills of junior Reese Rich to go with big-hitting Livia Niu, and Macy Morris and Elsie Law coming up to provide depth and ability.
But it did take a while. The Lady Eagles finished the year 32-16 with 14 of those losses coming before Labor Day in tournament and non-district play. District 23-4A isn’t exactly a picnic, but the Lady Eagles went 9-1 dropping only a five-setter to Gatesville, en route to the league title.
“It was just a matter of finding the right rotations to put the players in the right positions to maintain consistency throughout all six rotations,” Kristi Wilk said. “Once we found that combination, the girls just took off.”
Salado then dispatched Lampasas, perennially strong La Grange and longtime foe Burnet in postseason succession to reach the regional tournament.
Huffman-Hargrave proved too tall of a task in the regional semifinals in a four-set defeat, but it was a season finished with satisfaction.
It also was a satisfying way for the veteran Wilk to walk away from the profession. (Assistant Clint Brown has been promoted to the top job).
Wilk is undecided what her professional future holds, but she knows during the fall months of 2023 she is going to be charting a path back and forth to San Antonio and other Lone Star Conference haunts to watch daughter Haleigh play for the St. Mary’s University volleyball team the next four years.
She also has a son, Jacob, who is closing out his baseball career at Brigham Young University this spring.
“The regional tournament was our goal for the season,” Wilk said.
“We believed that we had a great chance of getting there from the beginning. These girls bought in to what we were doing and never questioned their ability to get there even though other people may have doubted. The people involved in the program believed from the beginning.”