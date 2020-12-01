Offense was a tad light during the first half of Tuesday night’s game between Temple and Hewitt Midway, which combined for 34 points over the initial 16 minutes.
Then the third quarter got rolling.
Tem-Cats post Aniah Hall posted 12 of her game-high 19 points in the third when Temple used a 17-0 run to give itself some separation from its former league foe before holding firm down the stretch for a 46-36 non-district victory over the Pantherettes at Wildcat Gym.
Hall’s 19 points followed two contests last week in which the junior delivered 25 and 28 points, respectively.
On Tuesday, Taliyah Johnson added 10 points for Temple and Deasia Stanton chipped in six. Aziyah Oliver paced Midway with 10 points and Mary Odedeji had nine.
The Tem-Cats (3-4), who’ve now won three straight all by double digits, owned a slim 18-16 halftime advantage. Midway (2-6) scored the first seven points — including a 3-pointer from Oliver — of the third to grab a 23-18 lead at the 5:56 mark.
Following a Temple timeout, Johnson made a layup that kick-started the momentum-swinging 17-0 burst. A pair of free throws and a bucket inside by Hall lifted the Tem-Cats back in front 24-23, and they never trailed again. Back-to-back baskets by Stanton pushed it to 28-23, four more from Hall moved the lead to 32-23, a 3-pointer from Aaliyah Thomas provided Temple’s first double-digit cushion at 35-23, and the quarter finished with the Tem-Cats ahead 37-28.
The Pantherettes pulled within 37-32 with layups from Mariah Dunn and Oliver but a 7-0 run from the Tem-Cats recouped a 12-point lead with about 3 minutes to go, and Midway never was closer than eight the rest of the way.
Temple went 15-of-48 from the field (9-of-24 in the second half) and made 15 of 34 free throw attempts. Midway was 14-of-42 shooting and 3-of-11 at the line.
The Tem-Cats led for most of the opening quarter, including at 5-1 with 3:36 left. The Pantherettes outscored Temple 5-1 the rest of the period to leave it at 6-all after 8 minutes.
Midway took its first lead of the game at 13-12 following a layup from Odedeji with 1:48 remaining until the break. Temple quickly regained the lead, 14-13, with Johnson’s steal and layup.