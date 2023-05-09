Lake Belton track and field

Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond (left), Abigail Rydberg, Layloni Watson, Ty Legg, Micah Hudson, Dawson Cabiad and Kendrick Jones are set for the UIL track and field state championships Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

 Ray Swindle

In its inaugural season of 2020, Lake Belton — if so inclined — could have used a motorcycle to take its qualifiers to the state meet because there was only one. Last year, a small car would have sufficed to get the three athletes to Austin.

