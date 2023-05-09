In its inaugural season of 2020, Lake Belton — if so inclined — could have used a motorcycle to take its qualifiers to the state meet because there was only one. Last year, a small car would have sufficed to get the three athletes to Austin.
A larger vehicle will be needed this week, though, as Lake rolls seven-deep into the capital city for the UIL track and field state championships.
“It says that we have kids who are willing to work hard and continue to have that drive. They’re consistent with their work and understand what they’re trying to work toward,” boys track head coach Brandin Byrd said of the school’s rising number of state qualifiers. “Being in Year 3, and that number growing, it means things are trending in the right direction for the boys and girls programs. It’s been fun to watch.”
The red and silver contingent in the Class 5A events at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday will consist of senior high jumper Easton Hammond, freshman 100- and 200-meter specialist Kendrick Jones and the 4x200 relay of Jones, juniors Ty Legg and Micah Hudson and senior Dawson Cabiad for the Broncos.
In the girls events, the Lady Broncos will have senior triple jumper Layloni Watson and sophomore pole vaulter Abigail Rydberg.
Hammond became the school’s first state medalist when he took home the silver in the 4A high jump last year, and Watson — a three-time state qualifier — added the program’s second medal a short time later when she earned the bronze in the 4A triple jump.
The rest of Lake’s representatives will make their state meet debuts, including a freshman in Jones who is no stranger to championships and a sophomore in Rydberg who is in just her second season of competition.
As for Jones, he loved to run as a young child. His parents took note and enrolled him in a summer track program at age 5, and it was smooth sailing from there — eventually.
“When I was 5, I was racing against some kids who were 8 years old. I would win some and lose some. My parents told me not to get frustrated, but I didn’t like losing,” he said. “Then by the time I was in the third grade, I challenged a lot of people to races at recess and never lost.”
Jones continued to run and carried the success from the playground to the track, winning Junior Olympic titles at age 11 and sprinting all the way to Austin in his first year of high school.
With a memory bank full of big meets, the freshman doesn’t seem fazed by the challenge ahead. It’s just another opportunity for him to shine.
“I don’t really feel any pressure. I feel like I’ll be nervous once I get on the track, but I’m excited about it. I’m ready,” said Jones, who is seeded sixth in the 100 but is one of the favorites in the 200. “I’m not surprised I’m running this week because that was my goal.”
Unlike Jones, Rydberg is still fairly new to the sport of track and field. A 12-year competitor in gymnastics while living in Minnesota prior to moving here just in time for high school, her involvement in the pole vault is due solely to the remarks of a coach.
“A coach saw me in the weight room last year and thought I’d be a good vaulter,” the sophomore said. “I thought it was pretty scary at first. It was not very pretty the first time I vaulted, but I knew it would take some time.”
It didn’t actually take that much time, though. In just her second season of competition, Rydberg is part of a tightly bunched state field that includes eight vaulters with best marks between 12 feet and 12-6.
“I’m very surprised with how far I’ve advanced,” she said. “I was just hoping to get 11 feet this year then I got 12, which is amazing.”
Rydbrg’s coach shares her excitement but not her surprise. Lady Broncos head coach Shelbi Jackson believed Rydberg’s past athletic exploits and work ethic could add up to success.
“Her gymnastics background really helps in the pole vault, and she’s like the other kids. They’re willing to put in the time and work,” Jackson said. “She saw the success she was having and continued to build on it each week.”
One year after Lake brought home the first two state medals in the school’s short history, the goal now is to add to the program’s list of state champions. To do that, the coaches’ aim is to make the athletes as comfortable as possible by making it seem like any other meet.
“Easton will be down there the night before because he jumps early in the morning. The rest of them will come to school like normal and go to first period before we start loading them up and taking them down there,” Jackson said. “The day of the state meet will be very similar to the day of most other meets this season, so hopefully that sets them up for success.”
That formula certainly worked last May. The only change needed this week is a bigger vehicle.