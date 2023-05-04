SALADO — Any of Salado’s concerns about its opponent coming into Thursday’s series opener was quickly eliminated by the Eagles.
Five runs in the first inning will do that for a team.
Salado took advantage of Burnet’s pitching struggles to build a big lead and finished it in five innings with a 12-2 victory in Game 1 of the teams’ Class 4A bi-district playoff series.
“Anytime you can get five runs in the first, that helps,” Salado coach Emery Atkisson said. “Cade (Strickland) did a great job on the mound, our defense played well and our offense kept us going.”
Strickland threw a two-hitter and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs to be one of the major cogs for the Eagles.
“It all started with preparation before the game, which helped get me up for this game,” Strickland said. “We had some quality at-bats and played some good ball.”
Salado improved to 16-9-2 and travels to Burnet (20-9-1) for the second game of the series tonight at 7.
The Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate while building a 5-0 lead in the first, with four drawing walks and another getting hit — all coming after Kase Maedgen led off with a bunt single. Lane Heath drove in a run with a bases-loaded single to right. Owen Curtis picked up two RBIs on a groundout to the catcher to drive in hustling runners Kannon Baird and Logan Flores.
Burnet starting pitcher Kurt Kassner was pulled after eight batters.
Salado added a run in the second when Caden Strickland singled and stole second to get in scoring position for Flores’ slicing double down the left-field line that made it 6-0.
“I had been struggling at the plate, but I was able to swing well,” said Flores, who drove in three runs on two hits.
The Eagles totaled 10 hits in the five innings.
Burnet cut into the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Will Johnson scored from third on a wild pitch, and Trey Morrow drove in pinch runner Moses Deluna with a single to left for a 6-2 margin.
Salado answered with three in the bottom half of the frame, getting RBIs from Strickland, Flores and Will Messner to go ahead 9-2 and set up the possibility of ending the game early in the fifth.
“Anytime you can answer a team after they’ve scored two runs, that’s all you can ask for,” said Atkisson.
The Eagles needed three in the fifth to close it out on the 10-run mercy rule, and they got them. Strickland plated Maedgen with a base hit, and bases-loaded walks to Flores and Heath brought home Drew Bird and Strickland to end it.
“Burnet is a good team,” Atkisson said. “Anytime you can get that first win, it’s great. But even in victory, there are things we can correct and improve on.”