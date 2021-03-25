BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman running back Montana Miller grew up watching Crusaders football games, cheering as his older brothers Malcolm and Markeith battered UMHB opponents with their powerful running styles.
So when it came time for the standout from Garland to choose a place to play college ball, there was only one program he had in mind.
“I’ve always loved the atmosphere here. And who doesn’t like to win?” Montana said. “It’s definitely the perfect fit. I didn’t even think about any other school.”
Malcolm played for three UMHB playoff teams from 2013 to ’15, before Markeith arrived on campus and set the program and American Southwest Conference career record for yards rushing at 4,503 while helping the Crusaders reach three straight national championship games and win the 2018 national title.
Montana got to UMHB the following fall but missed all of the 2019 season after an injury in fall camp, and the Crusaders’ 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.
He’s finally getting his chance to play during the five-game spring season, which culminates Saturday afternoon when UMHB (4-0) travels to Abilene to face rival Hardin-Simmons (4-0) in the ASC championship game.
Montana totaled 176 yards rushing and averaged 4.8 yards per carry over the first four games with a running style that he believes is a mix of his older brothers.
“I feel like I’m kind of in between their styles,” he said. “Malcolm was a straight-up power runner. Markeith mixed power with some elusiveness. I think I combine all of those.
“I think I can read blocks better than them, though, and get the yards that we need.”
UMHB will take all the yards Montana can provide Saturday in the next installment of a longstanding rivalry with Hardin-Simmons, which will be looking to atone for what occurred the last time the teams met in 2019 — a game the Crusaders won with a field goal as the final horn sounded.
Perhaps more than any other underclassmen on the UMHB roster, Montana better understands the rivalry after watching his brothers clash with the Cowboys on so many occasions.
“They told me that those guys will be coming to play on every single snap,” he said. “We have to be prepared, and we have to execute on Saturday.”
Following in his brothers’ footsteps and trying to duplicate their success is a challenge Montana embraces. And with no younger brothers at home to follow him, he knows he’ll write the final lines of his family’s legacy at UMHB.
“My dad says I’m the last of the Mohicans,” he said. “There’s some pressure that comes with that, but I can do it.”