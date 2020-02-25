For Temple first-year softball head coach Le-Net Franklin, getting a victory in her home debut was nice, but what was far better was guiding the Tem-Cats to their first District 12-6A win.
Hayli Hesse threw a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts, helping Temple to a 3-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday at Tem-Cat Field.
“It was big for the girls to come in here and take care of business after a long weekend of games,” said Franklin, whose team improved to 1-1 in district play. “It’s good we could get this win and build off of that.”
After two innings of little offensive activity, the Tem-Cats broke through with a two-run third. A one-out bunt single by Elise Munoz was the first hit of the game, Alena Salazar followed with another infield hit, and Chloe Prentiss walked to load the bases.
Lily Wiser delivered a squeeze bunt for a single that scored Munoz, and Madison Wacker lofted a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Salazar for Temple’s 2-0 advantage.
“I knew we were struggling hitting, and I just had to get one down to get us going,” Munoz said.
The Tem-Cats added some insurance in the sixth, sparked by a leadoff double down the left field line by Paysee Crow, who moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Cameryn Stewart groundout.
“We had to play small ball to generate offense,” Franklin said. “Elise’s bunting ultimately got us going.”
Temple (3-5) scratched out four hits against Shoemaker pitcher Maddy Martinez, who fanned 11 and walked two.
But it was Hesse who got enough run support as well as defensive help to come out on top. In 78 pitches, Hesse threw just 11 outside of the strike zone.
“What we’ve been working on is keeping the ball off the white (part of the plate),” Hesse said. “I am glad we got that extra run.”
Shoemaker put runners in scoring position on a pair of occasions to no avail. Madelyn Morva crushed a two-out double in the sixth, and Martinez followed with a base hit to left, where Munoz fielded the ball and threw a strike to the catcher Crow to get Morva at the plate and preserve the shutout.
“I knew if I got the ball, I was going home with it,” Munoz said.
Hesse allowed one hit in the seventh before closing it out.
Temple will be in the Waco University tournament beginning Saturday.