COLLEGE STATION — Academy found its groove as the game prolonged to tie things late but ultimately left Diboll too much time to respond in the Bumblebees’ 37-34 loss in a Class 3A Division I Region III semifinal Friday night at Cougar Field.
The Bees (11-2), who never led and trailed by as much as 15 points twice, tied the Lumberjacks (10-3) for the first time at 34-all with 2:50 left when Kasey Mraz plunged in for a touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to cap a 14-play, 76-yard drive that was set up by a Lane Ward interception on Diboll’s previous drive.
But with only one timeout and the ball at their 25, the Lumberjacks got close enough in eight plays for sophomore Bryan Patlan to nail a 29-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to provide the winning points.
Academy managed two more plays, but Diboll sealed it when Mraz’s long pass into a crowd at the Lumberjacks 30-yard line was intercepted by Zach Phipps as time expired.
“You hate to lose, but we had a chance,” Academy head coach Chris Lancaster said. “We gave ourselves a chance and we gave them a real good ballgame. I think our fans saw a real good football game. We probably left them too much time on the clock there at the end. They’re very powerful offensively.”
It was the first loss this season in games decided by eight points or less for the Bees, who had been 5-0 in such games and were playing in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
Trailing 34-19 entering the fourth quarter, Academy got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mraz to Scout Brazeal just 9 seconds into the final frame. Mraz then hit Alex Lawton for the 2-point conversion to pull the Bees within 34-27, the closest they had been since trailing 14-12 late in the second quarter.
It was one of three TD catches for Brazeal, who also scored on receptions of 12 and 17 yards from Mraz, who finished 36-of-42 for 352 yards and four touchdowns.
Brazeal had eight grabs for 112 yards, giving him 74 catches for an area-high 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year.
Darion Franklin also had 11 receptions for 111 yards for Academy, including the Bees’ first score on a 26-yard grab midway through the second quarter.
“We expected to win,” Lancaster said. “We knew it was going to be tough. I wasn’t real proud of how we handled the first half. But we’ve picked our momentum up in the second half all season and it showed tonight. It was just a little bit too late, but I was real proud to come back and tie it like we did.”
Academy trailed by nine at the break and turned over the ball on downs to open the second half, after which the Lumberjacks went 37 yards in four plays to push their lead to 27-12 when James Johnson Jr. connected with Jacoby Watts for a 34-yard touchdown on a halfback pass on fourth-and-6.
Johnson finished with a game-high 170 yards rushing on 28 carries, while Watts had seven catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
Academy, which had a seven-game winning streak snapped, fell down 14-0 after Diboll scored on its first two possessions, including on the game’s second play when Rey Arellano found Watts for a 49-yard TD on a screen pass down the left side.
Arellano completed 11 of 14 passes for 166 yards and two scores. He also had a 4-yard scoring run that gave Diboll a 21-12 lead with 1:04 left in the second quarter.
“We had a great season,” Lancaster said. “We were second in (District 11-3A-I) and almost had a chance to go get a rematch with Lorena. We’re going to sit back and learn from this. I challenged the seniors, in whatever sport they’re moving onto, to uphold the same standards that we did here. And then, those young guys, we’re going to start Monday for next year and I hope this puts enough fire in their belly to do that.”
Diboll, which has won nine straight, moved on to play Lorena in a state quarterfinal next week.
DIBOLL 37, ACADEMY 34
Diboll 14 7 13 3 — 37
Academy 0 12 7 15 — 34
Dib — Jacoby Watts 49 pass from Rey Arellano (Bryan Patlan kick)
Dib — James Johnson Jr. 1 run (Patlan kick)
Aca — Darion Franklin 26 pass from Kasey Mraz (run failed)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 12 pass from Mraz (pass failed)
Dib — Arellano 4 run (Patlan kick)
Dib — Watts 34 pass from Johnson (kick failed)
Aca — Brazeal 17 pass from Mraz (Blake Bundy kick)
Dib — Watts 20 pass from Arellano (Patlan kick)
Aca — Brazeal 10 pass from Mraz (Alex Lawton pass from Mraz)
Aca — Mraz 1 run (Bundy kick)
Dib — Patlan 29 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Dib Aca
First downs 21 22
Rushes-yards 37-241 19-37
Passing yards 200 352
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-16-1 36-42-1
Punts-average 0 1-26.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-15 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Diboll: Johnson 27-170, Watts 5-46, Arellano 4-22, Jeremiah Gums 1-3; Academy: Mraz 8-32, Brayden Bartlett 5-3, Zane Clark 6-2.
PASSING — Diboll: Arellano 11-14-0-166, Johnson 1-1-0-34, Watts 0-1-1-0; Academy: Mraz 36-42-1-352.
RECEIVING — Diboll: Watts 7-131, Kolby Stewart 1-37, Zach Phipps 2-27, Malik Armstead 2-5; Academy: Brazeal 8-112, Franklin 11-111, Luke Tomasek 7-62, Clark 5-38, Lawton 5-29.