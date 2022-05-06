CORSICANA — Lake Belton’s softball team has been on a singular mission this season, and its culmination is slowly approaching.
Motivated by last year’s near-miss of the state tournament, the Lady Broncos have had a one-track mind since — don’t miss this time around.
They did a bit more work to secure those plans Friday by taking care of Carthage 11-0 in a five-inning run-rule win in a Class 4A area-round playoff.
Lake Belton (25-5) — winner of 15 straight that includes an undefeated run through District 19-4A — did it with a little bit of everything late Friday, getting a one-hit, 11-strikeout showing from Shelby Schultz in the circle and a three-homer outburst in the fifth to put away the game.
Already up four, the Lady Broncos blitzed ahead to seal the win with a seven-run fifth that started with Casey Schultz’s opposite-field homer to right to lead off the frame.
Following a Haley Hoffman RBI single to push the gap to 6-0, Angie DeLeon connected on a two-run shot to left, and Madison Lux cemented the win with a game-ending, three-run blast to right to score Autumn Holman and Shelby Schultz to make for the 11-0 final.
Lake Belton had 14 hits, seven of which went for extra bases. Shelby Schultz, Elaina Herrera, Hoffman and Zakayia Fredrick all doubled for the Lady Broncos.
Shelby Schultz, who led the way at the plate by going 4-for-4, also held Carthage (21-12) without a base runner after the second inning. All she allowed was a two-out single by McKenzie Ortigo and a walk.
The Lady Broncos scored in every inning but the third, leading 1-0 after one, 2-0 after two and 4-0 after four.
Fredrick’s two-out double to center in the fourth sparked a two-run rally in which Fredrick scored on a Carthage error.
The Lady Broncos will play either league neighbor Georgetown Gateway or Waco Connally in next week’s Region III quarterfinals. Lake Belton defeated Gateway by scores of 10-0 and 4-1 in the regular season.
NOTE: The game began an hour and 36 minutes after its scheduled start time because Hewitt Midway’s game against Rockwall on the same field lasted almost three hours beforehand.