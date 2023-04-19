Lake at Belton baseball

Lake Belton’s Connor Bartz watches a low pitch go by to Belton catcher Jaydon Hernandez in the Broncos’ 5-1 victory Tuesday.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock fielded a question from senior Connor Bartz prior to Tuesday night’s anticipated showdown with Belton.

jweaver@tdtnews.com