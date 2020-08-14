If head coach Tommy Brashear had to guess, he figures 2011 was the last time Cameron Yoe fielded a team as young as this year’s group of Yoemen.
If that’s the case, it’s amusing to consider that the 2011 squad went 6-5 and the Yoemen were state champions by the end of the next three seasons. It’s not that history will absolutely repeat itself in 2020 and then going forward, but following that lineage wouldn’t be all that bad.
However, Brashear, entering his fifth year at the helm, isn’t jumping to conclusions or thinking that far ahead. What’s most important right now in his view is that his small batch of returners and wealth of rising talent are meshing and progressing, with the team’s season opener slated for Aug. 28 at Mexia.
“The kids have been working hard, having good practices and it feels good to be back out there,” Brashear said. “We are going to be young this year and we have a lot of good competitions going on right now. We knew we’d be young and it kind of makes it fun. We love the competitions. It’s the best way to get better.”
The Yoemen return seven starters — four on offense, three on defense — from last year’s 11-2 squad that reached the third round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs. One of those returners is junior Zane Zeinert, who made 50 tackles while playing linebacker last year but could end up as Yoe’s next starting quarterback. He’s currently vying for that spot with Ryan Muniz, the JV signal caller a year ago, and Landon Greene, who quarterbacked the freshmen in 2019.
“I feel like we’ve improved a lot,” said Zeinert, who served as backup QB to now-graduated Braden Brashear a year ago and pointed to team speed as a major facet this season.
Other returning starters back to help the Yoemen go for an 11th straight postseason berth are Za’Korien Spikes, the team’s second-leading wide receiver last season (37 receptions, 904 yards and 10 touchdowns), receiver Jaidyn Sanchez (16-177-2), offensive lineman Garfield England, defensive lineman Eduardo Gil (62 tackles, four sacks), linebacker Fabian Salomon (88 tackles) and defensive back Pharrell Hemphill.
“It’s a very coachable bunch, a very fun bunch to work with. We’re kind of excited about the potential, but we will be young,” Tommy Brashear said.
A bit of a recap
Yoe averaged 437 yards per game last year in balanced fashion — 210.4 yards rushing and 226.6 passing — while recording at least 10 victories for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. The Yoemen produced 11 wins in three of Brashear’s first four years in charge.
Defensively, Yoe allowed an average of 292.7 yards an outing in 2019.
“We have to work on tackling,” Spikes said.
What’s new?
With Yoe, there is more than usual, which Brashear attributes to smaller-than-normal junior and senior classes. The expectations, though, remain high.
“We know it’s going to be tough early. But as we play through non-district and gain that experience, hopefully we can shorten that learning curve a little bit and get ready for a tough district schedule,” Brashear said.
In addition to a new starting QB, the rest of the Yoe backfield will be brand new this season, filled by newcomers Henry Hubnik and Phabien Bynaum. They step into roles vacated by James DeBose and Nico Vargas, a duo that combined for 2,354 yards and 31 touchdowns rushing last season.
“We have a great offense and great defense and I kind of like playing with the younger kids. We are all making the team better,” Spikes said. “It’s been great.”
Yoe also will have a few fresh opponents in District 11-3A-I, with McGregor, Lorena and Caldwell — the latter dropping down from 4A Division II during February’s realignment — joining Rockdale, Troy and Academy.
Key game
Naturally, eyes reading over Yoe’s schedule shift toward one date in particular: the Battle of the Bell. This season’s rivalry contest against Rockdale is slated for Oct. 2 if all goes as planned.