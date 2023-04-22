With its spot in the upcoming NJCAA Region V Tournament already sewed up, Temple College is looking to stay sharp as it closes out the regular season.
The Lady Leopards did that with enthusiasm on a partly sunny Saturday afternoon at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
Shay Grace tossed a two-hitter in the opening game while TC’s offense backed up its ace with an onslaught of hits in a 6-1 win over Vernon, after which the Lady Leopards finished their doubleheader sweep by storming back from an early one-run deficit to post an 8-1 victory.
It gave Temple (37-13, 19-9 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) the series victory after it split a pair of games at Vernon (19-27, 9-19) earlier in the week. The Lady Leopards — who entered Saturday in fourth place in the league standings, seven games up on North Central Texas for the final postseason spot — close out their conference slate against those fifth-place Lady Lions, whom they play twice on the road Wednesday then host for a pair next Saturday.
The goal Temple head coach Kadie Berlin-George has in mind for her squad as it heads down the stretch is simple: keep working and stay engaged in each moment.
“We just need to keep fine-tuning the details — pitching, defense, pitch selection, all of the above,” said Berlin-George, whose team pounded out 13 hits in Game 1 while Grace didn’t surrender a Vernon hit until the fifth, when her squad already held a six-run cushion.
“Not trying to coast by any means,” Berlin-George continued. “Just competing every game so that we’re ready to compete every game at the tournament.”
The Lady Leopards did their part Saturday to remain focused, scoring in each of the first four innings in the opener as they built the six-run gap, with eight players picking up at least one hit.
Grace (3-for-4, RBI), Breayna Jackson (2-for-4, run), Kennan Nunamaker (2-for-3, two runs, RBI, walk) and Darby Hickey (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs) led the way, with Hickey leading off the third with a solo homer to left to make for a 4-0 edge.
The sophomore Hickey also launched a long, no-doubter to left to put her team ahead 5-1 in the fifth inning of Game 2.
“We really focused on inside pitching, just going hard, turning on it, seeing strikes,” Hickey, the designated player, said of her approach in the batter’s box. “Our entire lineup, through and through, is great and we’re just trying to work on seamlessly getting through it as quickly as possible — just getting home runs, base hits. High-intensity at-bats are a big thing for us.”
Hickey’s two homers gave her six on the season. Grace, meanwhile, kept the Lady Chaparrals in check while picking up her team-leading 16th win in the circle. The sophomore struck out 11 and walked just one, retiring the final eight batters she faced.
Grace also started the second game and gave up a solo shot by Savannah Pemberton in the first frame that gave Vernon a 1-0 lead, its lone advantage of the day. Lauren Tetreault relieved Grace with one out in the second, getting the win in 5 2/3 innings of work while retiring 12 of the first 14 batters she faced.
TC continued its persistence at the plate in Game 2, scoring at least one run in every inning but the third while notching 10 hits. Temple took the lead for good in the second frame when Hannah Wiggins singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Aahmyri Kennedy (3-for-3, two runs, RBI) and Wiggins (3-for-4, run, RBI) led the way in the finale. The Lady Leopards also walked five times and had four batters hit by pitches from Vernon starter Abbie Bird, who took the complete-game loss.
Grace was 1-for-1 with a single and was hit by pitches three times in Game 2. Bird and Casey Driver (two doubles) each had two hits to pace Vernon.