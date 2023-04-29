Sefcik Hall

Tim Waits/Special to the Telegram

A look at the back of Sefcik Hall from the field on which baseball games were played Sunday afternoons in the mid-20th century.

Unless you were there, you can scarcely imagine anymore that the patch of land behind Joe Sefcik Hall in Seaton was once host to some of the best baseball for miles around.

