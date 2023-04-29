Unless you were there, you can scarcely imagine anymore that the patch of land behind Joe Sefcik Hall in Seaton was once host to some of the best baseball for miles around.
Summer Sunday afternoons weren’t just filled with the sounds of music and merriment from the now century-old tavern in the mid-20th century. Also abundant were the crack of bats and leather-popping mitts before throngs of spectators.
Sefcik Hall still is best known for its live music, dancing and the flowing of adult beverages. However, for a chunk of those years, the venerable tavern was the backdrop for scores of regional baseball talent coming out of the post-World War II era.
The old Centex Baseball League was one of the most popular sporting events locally outside of the high school athletic seasons, in large part because it wasn’t limited to young athletes. Players ranging from their teens to adults well into their 30s were very active and prominent. Television was not yet a staple in every home and other distractions hadn’t yet taken hold. For folks in the farming village east of Temple and all around, the thing to do on Sunday after church was to play or watch some live baseball.
The Telegram was one of the sponsors of the league, covered the games intimately for months and published pictures of key players, many of whom became recognizable figures in the surrounding area. These games rivaled, if not surpassed, the popularity of the minor league Temple Eagles, who were in existence at the height of this same era from 1949-54.
Players such as Gene Main, Cotton Brisbin, Fats Lancaster, Marcine Cottle, Punk Wilson, Lee and Raymond Rister, Weldon Aycock, Bill McLain, Joe San Miguel, Everett Mason, Harry Kotrla and Cotton Waits, my grandfather, were some of the notable players on the Sunday baseball circuit.
Seaton hardly was the only site for good country baseball. The league utilized diamonds in Temple (Baker and the American Legion Fields), Belton, Westphalia, Bartlett, Granger, Taylor, Thrall, Rosebud, Pendleton, Little River, Rogers and Gatesville, among others. Fields, particularly in the smaller communities, were typically situated behind a tavern or, as they were commonly called, beer joints. These types of games all over the country led to the moniker of “beer leagues.”
Sefcik Hall likely is the only one of these regional establishments still upright and active. The two-story loft provided excellent viewing by patrons who could simultaneously listen to music, sip a frosty quaff and watch baseball from the balcony overlook. One grainy black and white photo reveals rows deep of spectators on either side of the baselines. The L- shaped facility made for a natural backdrop and a backstop was erected to protect the building.
What Sefcik Hall Field provided in architecture it lacked in modern amenities, namely indoor plumbing. Only an unpleasant covered outdoor latrine set behind the third-base line was available for natural needs. Foul balls hooked in that direction were often, well, foul.
The field itself wasn’t fenced and mostly served as cattle grazing land, which lent itself to natural obstacles at given spots on the field.
With no fence, the phrase “hitting the ball a country mile” took on new meaning. The big bombers didn’t necessarily enjoy a slow jog around the bases because an outfielder could potentially retrieve the ball and get it back into play before they reached home.
However, their power display literally paid off. After a home run, spectators would “pass the hat” to collect money for the hitter and that player could come home with a sizeable payday that equaled or surpassed his regular occupation.
As the older players aged and the younger ones moved on with other priorities, the semi-professional baseball league withered away by the 1960s. What bits of it were left by the 1970s were played on rented city parks or high school fields, and baseball played behind taverns on open fields became a relic of the past.
Currently, the field behind Sefcik Hall is still open pastureland, though barbed wire fences have been installed for some of the property line. There is no evidence — whether a pitcher’s mound, basepaths or bleachers — that some serious baseball was once played on that ground.
Oh, they had plenty of fun, laughs and lifelong memories made with lifelong friends. But they were serious competitors bent on winning.
Sefcik Hall still comes to life on the weekend, but the baseball portion is long gone.
You just had to be there.