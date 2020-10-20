BELTON — When Temple and Belton cross paths in any sport, the safe bet is to expect anything to happen.
So, naturally, Tuesday night’s District 12-6A volleyball match had a bit of everything — floor-thumping kills, diving digs and extended rallies. None proved bigger in that department than the Lady Tigers’ second-set comeback, which recaptured their momentum and led to an eventual 25-14, 25-23, 25-8 victory over the Tem-Cats at Tiger Gym.
“They really did keep their composure,” Belton coach Krystal Yerigan said. “We’ve been preaching to be ready no matter what the situation was. And that was the case tonight. They were really ready to fight in that second set.”
Down 1-0 in the match, Temple (2-12, 0-7) also showed its will to win in the second, using a 6-0 run that featured two Faith Farbo service aces, a block by Ali Mack and a kill from Chloe Prentiss to build a 14-7 advantage. The lead was still seven at 21-14 when the set started to slip from the Tem-Cats’ grasp right into that of the Lady Tigers.
Belton (6-6, 4-2) benefitted from a handful of Temple errors but also picked up three kills from McKayla Seeliger — including one to give the Lady Tigers their first lead of the set at 22-21 — and another by Isabel Holguin during a 10-0 burst that turned the seven-point deficit into a 24-21 cushion.
The Tem-Cats pulled within 24-23 with kills by Lyric Biggiers and Abi Kinney. But, McKenna Maddux finalized the Lady Tigers’ comeback with a kill on the next point to lift them ahead 2-0 in the match, and Belton cruised through the third set to complete the sweep.
“We had a connection all the way across. We had good passes, our setters were getting it to the hitters and our hitters were being aggressive and swinging on the ball in the first half of that second set,” Temple coach JoAnna Vaden said. “When they started catching up, we just kind of started playing safe and had some mistakes. And they know that. We’re working on that. They just need to gain confidence that will go through the whole match.”
Biggiers paced Temple with six kills, Kinney had five and Amaya Benekin put up 14 assists.
Maddux finished with six kills for Belton, which remained in the top half of the league standings with its fourth win in five matches. Morgan Weber and Holguin posted five kills apiece, and Campbell Burnett had four. Kylie Blomquist chipped in two aces, nine digs and 15 assists.