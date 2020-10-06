BELTON — Early district results can often be the difference between a team playing for its playoff life later in league play or preparing for the postseason.
The Belton Lady Tigers hope the latter is the case for them, and they showed it with their performance Tuesday night during a 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of the Bryan Lady Vikings in a District 12-6A match.
“We just talked about it’s important for us to not get ahead of ourselves and take one match at a time,” Belton coach Krystal Yerigan said. “This is a district that historically beats each other up on any given night.”
It was the Lady Tigers (4-5, 2-1) beating up the Lady Vikings on Tuesday, never trailing in the final two sets after having to claw back several times in the opening set.
Bryan led the opener 5-1 on five Belton hitting errors, forcing Yerigan to use an early timeout. The Lady Tigers trailed 11-7 when they went on a 5-0 run, highlighted by an ace by McKenzie Mansell to tie the game and a kill by Malorie Holman for the go-ahead point.
Bryan went back out front 19-18 before Belton went on another run — a four-point surge that featured two aces by Campbell Burnett and a block by McKayla Seeliger — to go up 22-19, and the Lady Tigers closed out the set when Bryan made hitting errors on three of the next five points.
“I feel like our mental game was much better tonight,” Yerigan said. “We didn’t allow silly errors to get the best of us, and it showed on the court.”
After winning the opening set, it appeared the Lady Tigers would run away with the rest of the match as they took a 7-1 lead in the second. Bryan (4-7, 1-2) didn’t go quietly, though.
The Lady Vikings never led in the second game but put together several short runs to close the gap to 15-14 and 17-16. Belton dominated from there, closing the set with an 8-1 run.
The Lady Tigers never trailed in the third set and broke it open with four straight points — including blocks from Emily Revis and Sydney Sell — to turn a 10-9 edge into a 14-9 advantage.
Isabel Holguin led Belton with 10 kills. Burnett added six, four of which came in the final set.
Rilee Cumpton paced Bryan with 10 kills.
“I was really excited that we were able to put some things together and keep the momentum going for three sets,” Yerigan said.
It was an important victory for the Lady Tigers, who were swept by Copperas Cove to open 12-6A play and followed with five-set win over Killeen Ellison to even their district record.
“I definitely think Ellison was prepared for us and we had to earn that match,” Yerigan said. “Coming into tonight, we wanted to make sure we kept the same effort going. We have been looking at different aspects of our matches to work on, so it’s nice to see that worked out for us tonight.
“We have to show up and make sure we are prepared for every match moving forward.”