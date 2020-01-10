Now that the calendar has turned to 2020 and conference play has begun, the end of a long, successful career is coming into sight for Kirby Johnson, Temple College’s 33rd-year men’s basketball coach.
When the Leopards traveled to play Grayson in their Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference opener Wednesday, Johnson knew it was his final 3-hour van ride to Denison. He figures to have similar feelings when his squad makes upcoming road trips to Plano, Waco, Terrell, Weatherford, Ranger and Hillsboro.
“I realize that, and that’s fun,” Johnson said Tuesday in his office at TC Gym, with newspaper clippings of memorable wins and milestones decorating the cinder block wall behind him. “Really I’ve got two months left, and that goes by really quick once you’re in conference. It’s always the next game. And as soon as one game’s over, you’re right on to the next one, so there’s not much down time.”
The 65-year-old Johnson certainly looks forward to many aspects of retirement, especially spending more time with his wife, Kim, and their four children — youngest daughter Taylor gets married next Saturday in Fort Worth — and seven grandchildren.
However, it’s not only that this is Johnson’s final coaching run that has him excited about the remainder of this season. It’s also the fact that the high-scoring Leopards are 16-0 entering their NTJCAC home opener against Weatherford (12-4, 1-0) at 4 p.m. today at TC Gym, where the Temple women (11-4, 1-0) play Weatherford (13-2, 1-0) at 2.
Johnson said he hasn’t emphasized the pursuit of a 30-0 regular season, yet it’s a worthwhile goal for TC’s as long as it’s attainable. After all, his 2004-05 team compiled a 30-0 regular season before finishing 31-1.
“We’ve got a chance to be pretty good,” said Johnson, whose final home game is Feb. 22 against Southwestern Christian. “I don’t make a big deal out of winning them all, because it’s so hard. But the guys have said, ‘Can we win them all?’ And I’ve said, ‘Yeah, if you’re good enough. We did it once.’”
Conference MVP contender Kedrian Johnson, who’s signed with West Virginia, believes a perfect regular season is within the Leopards’ capabilities.
“Yeah, it’s a goal. It wouldn’t be hard for us to do it, because the only team that can beat us right now is us,” he said. “If we come every day and practice the way we’ve been practicing, we can do it.”
A more realistic and pertinent goal for Temple is winning its first conference championship since 2006-07, although the Leopards must beat out second-ranked Ranger and other contenders such as Collin, McLennan, Hill and Weatherford. TC has advanced to the NJCAA Region V Tournament nine consecutive seasons and 19 of the last 20, but it hasn’t won a postseason game since its 2004-05 squad reached a regional semifinal.
“We’ve talked about that. Obviously, we want to win the conference, because it makes it easier (with seeding) in the regional tournament,” said Kirby Johnson, whose squad is dealing with limited depth after sophomore point guard R.J. Mason pulled a hamstring in Wednesday’s conference opener.
The Leopards’ longtime leader already has achieved several career milestones this season. In a Nov. 5 home win over Navarro, Temple surpassed the 100,000-point plateau in Johnson’s 33 seasons. He recorded win No. 700 (against 299 losses) with TC against Western Texas on Nov. 23 and coached his 1,000th college game Nov. 26.
Kedrian Johnson is hungry to end the Leopards’ postseason drought before he and his coach depart TC when this spring semester concludes.
“I’m trying to send him out with something good,” he said. “We haven’t won a postseason game since 2005, so that’s the first goal for him. I want to get him that win. My goal is to win conference first.”
Kedrian Johnson produced an outstanding freshman season, averaging 25.6 points — fifth-best in NJCAA Division I — and leading the country with 3.7 steals per game en route to the NTJCAC Newcomer of the Year award. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combination guard from Dallas South Oak Cliff has developed into an even more complete player as a sophomore, leading Temple with averages of 23.8 points (ninth in the nation), 5.9 assists and 3.8 steals (seventh) to go with 5.1 rebounds.
“What makes him so good is that when teams foul him, that’s basically giving him a basket,” Kirby Johnson said of Kedrian Johnson, who is shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line.
Carlton Linguard, a 6-11 freshman forward, 6-5 sophomore wing Kortrijk Miles also will be key for the Leopards in their push for a conference title.
“I like that we all play hard. We’re very versatile. We’re not just a team that has one player,” Kedrian Johnson said. “We have multiple guys who can score the ball.”