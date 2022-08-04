All-stars

The Texas West champions include (top row, from left) coach Johnny Walker, Izzy Garcia, Journee White, Christi McGuire, Jayden Sadler, coach Chance Bacon, Kaidence Quinn, Miah Corona and coach J.R. Walker and (bottom row, from left) Delanie Evans, Ava Hrabel, Shyann Mondragon, Ky-Li Alonzo, Lauren Harris, Nicole Mucha, Lindsey Talafuse, Azura Bacon and Kiara Walker.

 Special to the Telegram

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The Texas District 9 all stars remained undefeated at the Senior Little League Softball World Series by closing out pool play with a decisive 12-0 win over East Region on Thursday night.