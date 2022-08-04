LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The Texas District 9 all stars remained undefeated at the Senior Little League Softball World Series by closing out pool play with a decisive 12-0 win over East Region on Thursday night.
Central Texas softball all-stars close pool play with another win at Senior LLWS
