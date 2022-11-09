BELTON — Having the opportunity to play the postseason opener at home is a reward for the district champion, but Belton head coach Brett Sniffin views it more as a means of appreciation.
After producing the program’s best regular-season showing since 2011, the District 11-5A-II champion Tigers host Austin Northeast at 7:30 p.m. Friday with their eyes set on ending a five-year drought without a playoff victory.
And Belton could not ask for a better venue to attempt the feat following an unblemished run through its home schedule.
So, while the Tigers undoubtedly intend to benefit from the advantage, Sniffin is looking forward to playing one final game at home for another reason as well.
“We’ve played really well at home, which is nice, but more importantly, it is just cool to have a playoff game at home in front of our fans. This is for the community, because we wanted to give them another opportunity to come out and support the kids,” Sniffin said. “Hopefully, we put on a good show for everyone, because you don’t get to do something like this very often.”
Belton (8-2) won its five home games by a combined 121 points, including a 63-6 victory against Killeen Chaparral the last time the Tigers were on their own field. But the Raiders have plenty for which to play.
Northeast (4-5-1) is making a rare playoff appearance after failing to produce more than four regular-season wins for the seventh consecutive year with the streak beginning in 2016. Oddly, that is the same season the Raiders last qualified for the playoffs.
Although history is not in its favor, Sniffin knows Northeast’s trend can end if his players stumble.
“They run a wing-T offense, so they are going to try and grind the game out and play keep away a little bit,” Sniffin said. “We have to make sure that we don’t make mistakes. We have to tackle them hard and not give up three yards on every play. We’ve got to be able to get the ball back to our offense and let it execute.”
There were no issues maneuvering down the field when it mattered most last week.
After falling behind by a point with 42 seconds remaining at Waco University, Belton marched to the Trojans’ 4-yard line before senior Cole Chrisman’s successful 22-yard field goal as time expired capped a 31-29 victory and secured the program’s first undisputed championship since 1999.
“I’m just really proud of the kids for stepping up in that moment and making plays when they needed to,” Sniffin said. “They fought back after making mistakes and continued to battle.
“To drive down the field and get the winning field goal just shows a lot of grit and tenacity for our team.”
Redemption
Chrisman’s game-winning kick against University atoned for his only miss of the season, which occurred a mere two quarters earlier.
After attempting and making just one field goal through the first nine games of the season, Chrisman had his second field goal go awry from 22 yards out with 1 minute, 49 seconds remaining in the first half.
As fate had it, though, he was given another chance from the exact same distance in the contest’s waning moments, and he capitalized.
Region of doom
After winning its final five district games by a combined score of 386-0, last year’s Class 4A-I state finalist Austin LBJ officially confirmed what already was understood — surviving Region III will be difficult.
Along with the No. 10 Jaguars, No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall and No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek are in the state poll, and the trio enters the playoffs with a combined record of 27-3.
Luckily, the Tigers are set on the path of least resistance, avoiding a potential encounter with LBJ until the third round, while the Buffaloes and Lions are set to collide in the other regional semifinal if all goes according to statistics.