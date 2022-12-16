Lady Tigers-Ellison hoops

Belton’s Kiersten Rowland (21) is defended by Killeen Ellison’s Ta-laya Thorne in the Lady Tigers’ loss to the Lady Eagles on Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Belton quelled Killeen Ellison’s defensive pressure for the first few minutes of Friday night’s District 22-5A contest to keep the pace where it wanted it, but the Lady Eagles’ depth and athleticism eventually took over and led them to a 64-15 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym.