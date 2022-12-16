BELTON — Belton quelled Killeen Ellison’s defensive pressure for the first few minutes of Friday night’s District 22-5A contest to keep the pace where it wanted it, but the Lady Eagles’ depth and athleticism eventually took over and led them to a 64-15 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym.
Ellison led by just two with 3½ minutes left in the opening period, but closed the quarter on a 9-2 run. The Lady Eagles’ Kera Harvey then drained a 3-pointer off a steal to open the second, and teammate Jerriyah Baines netted the game’s next 11 points, including a layup after her steal near midcourt to push the advantage to 30-7 with about 4 minutes left before halftime.
The lead swelled to 30 points by the break and stayed there throughout the second half as Ellison (11-3, 3-0) won its seventh in a row while Belton (3-16, 0-3) dropped its third straight league decision.
Baines finished with a game-best 20 points — 14 of which came in the second quarter — on 9-of-16 shooting as the Lady Eagles shot 48 percent (26-of-54) and forced 38 turnovers that led to 41 of their points.
“The first four minutes of the first quarter, that’s probably some of the best basketball we’ve played. We just have to extend that for an entire game instead of just half of a quarter,” Belton head coach Eric Regier said. “If we get in a full-court game with Ellison, they’re just too fast and too athletic. They get some runaway layups on us and then all of a sudden it starts to balloon a little bit.”
Though the shot attempts were few and far between — the Lady Tigers finished 4-of-15 from the floor — Belton stayed close early with a patient approach to breaking down Ellison’s press.
The Lady Tigers had only six turnovers in the initial quarter, and Trinity Espitia’s three free throws with 5:43 left in the frame gave Belton its only lead at 4-3.
Espitia and Leilah Maldonado each netted five points to pace the Lady Tigers, while Espitia’s three rebounds led the team and Emma Flory’s two assists and two steals were team highs.
Flory’s assists led to both of Belton’s baskets in the third quarter, providing a brief respite to Ellison’s continued full-court defensive intensity that helped the Lady Eagles push their margin to 52-13 by the end of the third.
Flory’s first assist came on a long inbound throw that found Maldonado for a layup with 6:52 to go in the third, and her next was a crisp dish to Espitia for a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:34 left, a play that was set up by Espitia’s steal on the other end.
It marked one of 13 turnovers Belton forced and converted into five points.
“There’s still all sorts of little things that we need to work on, so that’s what we talked about a lot throughout the game,” Regier said. “Passing angles, not throwing it overhead against long defenders — you have to throw some bounce passes — and meeting the passes, shortening up the passes, just little things that make a team that turns it over a lot more sure-handed. And then just playing good defense and still playing with heart. Our girls played hard and they’ve been playing together, so now we just have to clean up some little things.”
The Lady Eagles opened the fourth with 11 straight points as they emptied their bench.
“I thought we did OK. We should’ve finished more at the rim. We had the opportunities,” Ellison head coach Sherry McKinnon said. “The press defense, that’s just who we are. We try to put pressure on the defensive side, but I thought we could’ve executed a little better than we did.”
Belton is scheduled to take part in Bastrop’s tournament that begins Dec. 27.