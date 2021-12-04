When Academy, Holland and Granger were bounced from the playoffs on the same Friday night last week, it marked the end of high school football in this portion of Central Texas.
Anything shy of the ultimate goal of a state title is always less than desired.
Playoff longevity has come to be marked by the calendar. Playing and practicing on Thanksgiving weekend at minimum means teams have won at least one playoff game depending how the calendar falls in a given year. Playing in December is a next-level goal that none of the locals happened to meet this time around.
Of the three longest playoff survivors, Holland and Granger reached the third round for the third time in recent years. Holland made it at least that far for the third time in five years, which also is the third time ever. Granger did so in four years. Academy made it that far for the first time in its history.
Even with the usual and periodic customers such as Temple, Rogers, Cameron Yoe, Rockdale, Salado, Belton, Rosebud-Lott, Gatesville and Harker Heights playing beyond the regular season, it does feel like there is a transitional change in the air. No, we’re not talking about rapid-fire coaching changes. There figures to be some if for no other reason than there always is. But this isn’t like the collegiate level these days in which a coach can just take off for supposed greener pastures under the cover of darkness before the season is done.
No, the change will come with the sudden ebb and flows of school enrollments after the oddity of the past two seasons of ducking and dodging pandemic protocols.
For an area that has been without a Class 5A school the last four years, that level will suddenly see an abundance of them with Belton, Lake Belton, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker and Killeen Chaparral all moving onto that vacant lot, leaving Temple, Heights and Copperas Cove to find new partners in a revamped 6A district. Teams accustomed to playing each other because they have to in league play will either have to make a special effort to do so or just wave goodbye to that rivalry.
With the beginning of a second century of UIL football, the landscape change is inevitable. Teams that used to be fierce rivals a half-century ago would be laughable to consider now simply because of the vast difference in the numbers of students.
Even so, the game will remain what it is and the goal remains as it always has: to win as many as you can and keep the season going until someone else stops it. The uniforms on the other sideline may be a little different than to what we’ve grown accustomed.
——
There used to be some semblance of decorum with college coaches changing jobs. Maybe let a season play out before publicly announcing the ouster of a coach. Or the coach might give his employer and holder of his contract a head’s up that he’s out the door.
At least in the high-profile realm of college football that’s not necessarily the case anymore. It barely matters how many games remain on the schedule.
The movement of Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California and Brian Kelly from Notre Dame to LSU for obscene amounts of money with the season still in play makes it difficult for those of us who may argue against the profiteering of amateur athletes. Obviously, there’s money to be had at the top-tier institutions. Or even at locales such as TCU where Sonny Dykes cut out on SMU to replace the midseason departure of Gary Patterson.
How can someone decry the transfer portal for players seeking better playing opportunities when under-contract coaches have no compunction about waving the Brinks truck full of cash to their new palatial estate?
Obviously, the higher the profile the more intense the pressure is on coaches. And the honeymoons are much shorter. Just ask Steve Sarkisian.
The system seems to be churning out and burning out coaches not named Saban or Swinney too fast. Coaches, such as Tom Herman, see their star rise in a hurry only to be cast aside when the results don’t have a national championship attached to them.
Even a short-term of mediocrity of an established coach such as Florida’s Dan Mullen got him a ticket out of Gainesville before his Gators became bowl eligible.
Given the money floating around college football, these men deem the hassle worth it.
——
Caught in the crossfire of Mullen’s ouster is Rosebud native Greg Knox, who has served as Mullen’s running backs coach during stints at Mississippi State and Florida. Knox has taken over as interim coach and guided the Gators to a victory over Florida State to earn bowl eligibility.
It’s not the first time Knox has been put in this role. He led Mississippi State to a win in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl while Mullen was transitioning to Florida.
Locally, Knox may be best known as Rosebud-Lott’s quarterback in 1981 when the Cougars handed the season’s only loss to eventual state champion Cameron Yoe. Knox has built a stellar resume as an assistant.
Here’s hoping Knox lands his own head coaching post if he so desires.