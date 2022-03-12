BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Saturday’s Scores
Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Austin College 0
North Central Texas 11, Temple College 6
North Central Texas 17, Temple College 5
HIGH SCHOOL
Jarrell tournament
Rogers 3, Groesbeck 3
Rogers 100 000 2 — 3 3 2
Groesbeck 003 000 0 — 3 5 4
Williams and Hoelscher. Venditti and Waddle. HR—G: Venditti. 3B—R: Williams. 2B—R: Massar; G: Waddle.
Records — Rogers 9-2-1.
Saturday’s Other Scores
Fort Worth Country Day 7, Temple 5
Fort Worth Paschal 9, Temple 1
Belton 11, Richardson 4
North Mesquite 5, Belton 3
Lake Belton 6, Bullard 3
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 8, Harker Heights 2
Heights 020 000 0 — 2 1 1
Temple 004 004 x — 8 7 1
Brown and Simmons. Ruiz and Valdez. W—Ruiz. L—Brown. HR—H: Hunkin. 2B—T: Easley.
Records — Harker Heights 17-6-1, 1-1; Temple 10-7, 2-0.
Bryan 13, Belton 3 (6)
Bryan 420 421 — 13 14 0
Belton 000 120 — 3 7 4
Ollinger, Scott (4) and Eppers, Smith (5). Reyes, Jordan (4) and Curran. W—Ollinger. L—Reyes. HR—Br: Freeman. 3B—Be: Drake. 2B—Br: Rodriguez, Hernandez; Be: Garza, Reyes, Jordan.
Records — Bryan 9-6, 1-1; Belton 7-9-1, 1-1.
Saturday’s Other Scores
Troy 8, West 6
Salado 18, Kansas Life Prep 2
Salado 6, SA Veterans Memorial 5