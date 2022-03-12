BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Saturday’s Scores

Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Austin College 0

North Central Texas 11, Temple College 6

North Central Texas 17, Temple College 5

HIGH SCHOOL

Jarrell tournament

Rogers 3, Groesbeck 3

Rogers 100 000 2 — 3 3 2

Groesbeck 003 000 0 — 3 5 4

Williams and Hoelscher. Venditti and Waddle. HR—G: Venditti. 3B—R: Williams. 2B—R: Massar; G: Waddle.

Records — Rogers 9-2-1.

Saturday’s Other Scores

Fort Worth Country Day 7, Temple 5

Fort Worth Paschal 9, Temple 1

Belton 11, Richardson 4

North Mesquite 5, Belton 3

Lake Belton 6, Bullard 3

SOFTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 8, Harker Heights 2

Heights 020 000 0 — 2 1 1

Temple 004 004 x — 8 7 1

Brown and Simmons. Ruiz and Valdez. W—Ruiz. L—Brown. HR—H: Hunkin. 2B—T: Easley.

Records — Harker Heights 17-6-1, 1-1; Temple 10-7, 2-0.

Bryan 13, Belton 3 (6)

Bryan 420 421 — 13 14 0

Belton 000 120 — 3 7 4

Ollinger, Scott (4) and Eppers, Smith (5). Reyes, Jordan (4) and Curran. W—Ollinger. L—Reyes. HR—Br: Freeman. 3B—Be: Drake. 2B—Br: Rodriguez, Hernandez; Be: Garza, Reyes, Jordan.

Records — Bryan 9-6, 1-1; Belton 7-9-1, 1-1.

Saturday’s Other Scores

Troy 8, West 6

Salado 18, Kansas Life Prep 2

Salado 6, SA Veterans Memorial 5