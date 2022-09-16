Bellville 49
Yoe 14
BELLVILLE — The Bellville Brahmas (4-0) racked up 367 yards on the ground to control the action against the Cameron Yoe Yoemen (2-2).
Sam Hranicky rushed for 210 yards and three TDs for the Brahmas, who got two rushing scores from Tanner Knode and one each from Reid McCann and Corrian Hood.
The Yoemen were limited to 91 yards on the ground and got most of their offensive production from quarterback Braylan Drake, who threw for 141 yards that included TD passes to Trayjen Wilcox and Charlie Mayer.
BELLVILLE 49, CAMERON YOE 14
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Bel
First downs 11 23
Rushes-yards 27-91 50-367
Passing yards 141 28
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-21-0 2-3-0
Punts-average 4-20.5 1-12
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 0-0 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Kardarius Bradley 15-65, Armando Reyes 8-56, Trayjen Wilcox 1-2, Braylan Drake 2-(-20), team 1-(-12); Bellville: Sam Hranicky 22-210, DD Murray 7-50, Tanner Knode 11-48, Reid McCann 3-27, Corrian Hood 6-27, Colin Goeke 1-5.
PASSING — Yoe: Drake 13-21-0-141; Bellville: McCann 2-3-0-28.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Wilcox 7-101, Charlie Mayer 3-22, Reyes 2-16, Ja’Quorius Hardman 1-2; Bellville: Knode 2-28.
Palmer 36
Rogers 23
PALMER — Cutter Burrow rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown to help the Palmer Bulldogs (4-0) send the Rogers Eagles (3-1) to their first defeat.
Garrett Wolfe’s 5-yard scoring run and Cooper Sisneroz’s 26-yard TD pass to Zach Davis gave Rogers a 15-14 first-quarter lead, before Palmer took control with two second-quarter TD runs by quarterback Eric Cisneros to grab the lead for good.
The Bulldogs were up 36-15 in the fourth before Abraham Hernandez’s 4-yard scoring run and a 2-point conversion accounted for the Eagles’ final points.
PALMER 36, ROGERS 23
Rogers 15 0 0 8 — 23
Palmer 14 14 0 8 — 36
Pal — Brandon Martinez 20 pass from Eric Cisneros (Cutter Burrow run)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 5 run (Abraham Hernandez run)
Pal — Burrow 5 run (run failed)
Rog — Zach Davis 26 pass from Cooper Sisneroz (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Pal — Cisneros 29 run (run failed)
Pal — Cisneros 1 run (Burrow run)
Pal — Martinez 5 pass from Cisneros (Cayden Langthorn run)
Rog — Hernandez 4 run (Wolfe run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Pal
First downs 15 18
Rushes-yards 43-193 35-287
Passing yards 94 142
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-9-0 8-12-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Bryce Watson 6-49, Sisneroz 11-39, Karsen Gomez 6-33, Hernandez 7-26, Davis 5-23, Wolfe 7-23, Kole Stephens 1-0; Palmer: Burrow 15-175, Cisneros 9-74, Luke Leach 7-33, Adam Leach 3-10, team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Rogers: Sisneroz 6-9-0-94; Palmer: Cisneros 8-12-0-142.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Davis 3-54, Watson 1-22, Jacob McCormick 2-18; Palmer: Martinez 5-71, Burrow 1-33, L.Leach 1-24, A.Leach 1-14.
Bremond 46
Holland 35
BREMOND — Holland (1-3) gave unbeaten Bremond (4-0) all it could handle for 3½ quarters before the Tigers pulled away in the final stanza.
Bremond produced 578 yards rushing, led by Braylen Wortham’s 302 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Bobby Drake added 258 yards and a TD on 19 carries for the Tigers.
Holland led three times and pulled within two points with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter and three points with 3:47 left, but Bremond answered with a score each time.
Desi Cantu started the scoring for the Hornets with the first of three TD passes, connecting for 86 yards with Trey Grinnan for an 8-0 lead. Cantu also had touchdown tosses of 26 yards to Gavin Cruz to give Holland a 15-8 first quarter lead and 58 yards to Christian Michalek to pull Holland to a 38-35 deficit in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Steglich led the Hornets’ ground efforts, with a 75-yard scoring run helping him to 128 yards on 10 carries. His TD boosted Holland to a 21-16 lead with 55 seconds left in the first half, but Bremond responded with a 66-yard TD pass from Wortham to Koben Zan with 24 seconds left for a 22-21 halftime lead.
BREMOND 46, HOLLAND 35
Holland 15 6 0 14 — 35
Bremond 8 14 8 16 — 46
Hol — Trey Grinnan 86 pass from Desi Cantu (Tyler Johnson pass to Christian Michalek)
Bre — Bobby Drake 62 run (Drake run)
Hol — Gavin Cruz 26 pass from Cantu (Jose Arzola kick)
Bre — Braylen Wortham 23 run (Wortham run)
Hol — Ryan Steglich 75 run (bad snap)
Bre — Koben Zan 66 pass from Wortham (pass failed)
Bre — Wortham 1 run (Drake run)
Hol — Cantu 2 run (Arzola kick)
Bre — Wortham 4 run (Braylon Estrada pass from Wortham)
Hol — Michalek 58 pass from Cantu (Arzola kick)
Bre — Wortham 36 run (Zan pass from Wortham)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Bre
First downs 8 17
Rushes-yards 36-260 44-578
Passing yards 220 87
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-13-0 5-12-0
Punts-average 2-25 2-37
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-30 9-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Steglich 10-128, Javier Hernandez 6-37, Michalek 12-43, Cantu 3-33, Cruz 4-17, Edgar Delatorres-Gonzales 1-(-7); Bremond: Wortham 20-302, Drake 19-258, Jayden Estrada 4-28, Zan 1-(-10).
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 9-13-0-220; Bremond: Wortham 5-12-0-87.
RECEIVING — Holland: Grinnan 2-101, Michalek 4-73, Cruz 1-26, Steglich 1-10, Tyler Johnson 1-10; Bremond: Zan 3-82, Drake 2-5.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
(NOTE: This roundup will be updated as statistics from more games become available.)