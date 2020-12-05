Jeff Walker didn’t introduce winning to the Rogers community and football program. That had been baked in long before Walker’s 2008 arrival to the small East Bell County town.
He did, however, introduce a new way of winning, which the Eagles did almost immediately with record-setting offensive flair.
In his six years as the football head coach at Rogers, Walker’s teams went 59-13, the winningest six-year span under one head coach in program history and trails only 31-year veteran Donald Godwin for most wins by an Eagles coach.
Walker, who was currently the head coach at Liberty Hill, lost his long and arduous battle with kidney cancer, dying last week at age 52.
Walker, a disciple of longtime Liberty Hill coach Jerry Vance, brought to Rogers the tightly packed, run-oriented Slot-T formation that helped deliver back-to-back state championships for the Panthers in 2006 and 2007.
The Eagles, who had missed the playoffs two of the previous three years, adapted quickly to Walker’s intricate offensive scheme by winning nine games and a district title in his first year. His Rogers teams never won fewer than nine games.
They also scored seemingly at will. The Eagles piled up 734 points in 2013, a season in which they went 12-1, and that point total is still among the all-time highest for Class 3A teams. In what turned out to be Walker’s unforgettable final game in Rogers, the Eagles lost to powerhouse Refugio in an epic two-overtime classic, 73-72, which established the record for most combined points in a game that stood for three years. It’s still tied for second.
“I am forever grateful to Jeff,” said Rogers assistant coach Robert Dolgener, a 1989 Temple High graduate whom Walker hired in 2009 and has remained through three subsequent head coaching changes. “He was a great boss and also a good friend. We saw eye to eye on a lot of things and some we didn’t on ways to create a successful program.
“It was all about the kids, always. Every hour we spent — and there were a lot of them — was about making kids the best they could be.”
Walker’s condition forced him to reluctantly step down as Rogers’ head coach and athletic director in the spring of 2014. It did allow Walker, an admitted workaholic, to soul search life’s priorities. Walker and wife Miranda had two young twin daughters, Madison and Regan, and he said then that he didn’t want his girls to someday go to his funeral and wonder who he was.
“I know he poured his life and soul into football,” said Carson Skala, a former Rogers 1,000-yard rushing star — as were Brody Malovets and Jackson Sodek in 2013 — whose years in middle and high school coincided with Walker’s term. “We used to joke that he had a cot in the coaches’ office because he would watch film into the night after something happened in a game that didn’t go right.
“All I knew was watching my cousin play and (Walker predecessors) Lee Fedora’s and John Stillwell’s shotgun offense. Then my first year ever to play football it’s a whole different deal. He comes in with the Slot-T and that’s all I know and will ever know.”
Walker returned to Liberty Hill where he maintained a residence to focus on his health and his family. He began coaching his daughters’ youth sports, dedicating himself to what he knew mattered most. He slowly worked his way back into professional coaching, ultimately replacing the retiring Vance in 2017 as had long been expected during his days in Rogers.
Kent Walker, Jeff’s brother, who assisted Jeff for a year in Rogers, left as the Eagles head coach after one season to reunite with Jeff in Liberty Hill. After a 10-3 campaign, the Walkers led the Panthers to the 2018 Class 4A Division I state title game in which they lost to Waco La Vega.
Seven years have gone by since Jeff last coached in Rogers, but his imprint remains.
“(Walker) was as dedicated to these people and these kids as much as anybody I’ve ever been around,” Dolgener said. “That always comes at a personal cost. After his diagnosis with cancer, family became a whole lot more of his focus.”
Another Rogers alum, Gavin Fritz, who went on to a collegiate baseball career at Dallas Baptist and professionally in the Miami Marlins chain, posted of Walker that he was “one of the best to ever do it. So many folks were the beneficiaries of his leadership.”
Skala recalled Walker’s guidance not only in turning him into a star football player, but also a champion hurdler along with future Texas A&M hurdling standout Lauren Bedrich.
“He told us that no matter what we do there’s always another step you can take,” Skala said. “He brought out the best in people — a lot of people.”
It’s a theme repeated often for those who played or coached under Walker. He made average athletes believe and perform beyond their own expectations.
“We weren’t the most athletic, but he made us think we were a damn good football team,” Skala said. “He made it fun. It was fun to be involved in that offense.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to play for anybody else. He definitely changed my life.”