There were a couple items in particular that head coach Justin Pierce felt were of the utmost importance with regard to Temple’s boys track and field team as he took charge of the Wildcats program this season.
The short of it: Get faster and go compete.
Senior Carlton Mack, juniors Samari Howard and Tr’Darius Taylor and sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot, were all on board for that.
“We compete. We compete a lot. We compete against each other and we push ourselves in practice like it’s the meet and we keep that same mindset,” Taylor said. “When we go into a meet, we just run our hearts out.”
Clearly.
Since the 4x100-meter relay foursome’s first race together about six weeks ago at the Fort Bend Clements Ranger Relays — six days before the District 12-6A meet no less — Howard, Harrison-Pilot, Mack and Taylor have circled the oval faster and faster when it counted, racking up a district gold medal and runner-up finishes in the area and regional meets against top-of-the-heap opposition for a spot in the ultimate race in Austin.
“It took us a minute to get together but we just wanted to show people that Temple could still roll. We’ve been working on our speed and it has shown,” Mack said. “It’s going to be a great experience and something we’ve never seen before. It’s literally all I’ve been thinking about.”
As athletes and fans gather again at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium this week for the return of the UIL Track and Field State Championships following a year away because of the pandemic, the Wildcats will see if their progression continues to trend the super speedy direction when they line up in Lane 2 for the Class 6A 4x100 with the fourth-fastest regional seed time (41.30 seconds) Saturday evening as Temple’s first state-qualifying sprint relay in at least 18 years.
“It’s a blessing. Something that hit with a lot of joy,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be big.”
Alief Taylor (40.70) is the top seed followed by Katy Tompkins (40.71) and Cedar Hill (41.05), which finished ahead of the Wildcats at the Region II meet April 24 at Hewitt Midway.
Duncanville (41.31) earned the wild-card bid and also is in the heat.
The race — which figures to go quick — is slated for a 5 p.m. start.
“As my first year being head coach, I kind of brought in the idea of running faster. So, we don’t do 350s, 400s, 450s with our sprinters. We’re running 150 meters as fast as we can go and the days of running 60 or 70 percent during practice, we don’t do that. Our sprinters, we’re running 95 percent to 100 percent every practice,” Pierce said, noting that his research as far back as 2003 to determine when or if another boys 4x100 had advanced to state didn’t yield any results.
Temple last had a boys relay in Austin in 2016 when the 4x400 claimed second and the 4x200 was third in a fourth-place team showing from the Wildcats.
“We line up and just race. What’s the first thing you do as a kid? ‘Hey, let’s go. Let’s race.’ So, that’s what I kind of tried to bring back,” Pierce continued. “I think that’s something the kids have bought into and they enjoy it. And everything we do in practice is about competing.”
Of course, there are plenty of intricacies and details involved in molding a state-meet caliber relay squad — piecing together the proper order, fine-tuning the necessary mechanics of three baton exchanges and then consistently performing a fluid 400-meter trek preferably in less than 42 seconds.
In regard to the order, Pierce said Howard leads off because of his experience breaking from the blocks gained as a hurdler. Harrison-Pilot fits into the second leg because of his longer stride. Mack in the third leg works because of his ability to navigate the curve. Taylor in the anchor is summed up by Pierce. “We knew Tr’Darius was our burner.”
But for as fast as Temple has been of late — dropping its best time each race leading to Saturday — getting that baton around really is paramount.
“Once we have the baton in our hand, that’s our priority,” said Taylor, who actually clutched a baton as he spoke. “This is ours. (We) can’t do anything bad with it.”
And when it comes to the handoffs, assistant coach Chris VanCleave has been the guiding force behind that element, which can instantly make or break a race.
“Our kids have been resilient. There are a lot of things that can go wrong in any race when you’re passing a baton three times,” Pierce said. “These guys have definitely earned it.”
That Howard, Harrison-Pilot, Mack and Taylor have put themselves in this position isn’t a surprise for those, such as Pierce, who’ve been in company with the multi-sport athletes. With football in common, they seemed already equipped with that second point of emphasis Pierce wanted to see as a fundamental piece of the foundation.
“They are all competitors. Temple is a football town, you know — Temple tough. And these guys feed right into it, and it’s who I want on the track for us. So, they’re competitors. They’ve got that edge,” said Pierce, who also coaches the defensive backs for Temple’s football team. “They are guys you want in your foxhole when you go to battle. They are willing to lay it all on the line and they love each other. They are great teammates to each other. Every team goes through highs and lows but they just love to compete and be there for each other.”
And Mack and Taylor said sharing this chance together, as a group, is one of the perks. No matter the stage or the stakes, the team takes it on as one.
“I just like spending time with my team,” Mack said before Taylor added to that.
“Once I get with my guys and we’re at the track meet, it’s a good time,” Taylor said. “We just have fun and chill and then focus up when it’s time to race, and that’s when we get in the groove.”