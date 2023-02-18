UMHB men beat Hardin-Simmons, earn right to host ASC tourney
ABILENE — With the right to host the league tournament at stake for No. 19 Mary Hardin-Baylor, the Crusaders got enough stops down the stretch Saturday to hold off Hardin-Simmons 95-90 in the final game of the regular season.
With its 14th consecutive victory, UMHB (21-4, 16-2 American Southwest Conference) earned the No. 1 seed for the six-team ASC tourney. The Crusaders have a first-round bye before hosting the final two rounds next Friday and Saturday at Mayborn Campus Center, where they’ll seek a second straight conference title on their home floor.
Hardin-Simmons (17-8, 12-6), which will be the No. 4 seed and host fifth-seeded Concordia Texas in a first-round game Tuesday, was up by seven with 12 minutes remaining before the Crusaders put together a 12-2 surge to build a 71-68 lead at the 8-minute mark. UMHB never trailed again.
Steven Quinn scored a game-high 32 points for the Cowboys, who shot 49 percent from the field and made 13 3-pointers. Will Bartoszek had 20 points, and Aidan Walsh tallied 10.
Ty Prince scored 27 points, and Josiah Johnson had 26 for the Crusaders, who were 34-of-63 (54 percent) from the floor. Luke Feely added 19 points, and Kyle Wright chipped in 13.
UMHB women fall to No. 8 Hardin-Simmons
ABILENE — Mary Hardin-Baylor couldn’t match the hot shooting of No. 8 Hardin-Simmons, and the Lady Crusaders had their four-game win streak snapped with an 84-67 loss to the Cowgirls in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon.
Hardin-Simmons (23-2, 18-0 American Southwest Conference) shot 54.5 percent (30-of-55) from the field on the way to its 20th consecutive victory. The Cowgirls got 22 points from Parris Parmer and a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds from Belton product Natasha Blizzard.
UMHB (18-7, 13-5), which shot 30.4 percent overall, got 17 points from Lauren Baker, 12 from Ashley Faux and 10 from Catalina Cortez.
The Lady Crusaders will be the No. 3 seed for the six-team ASC tournament, which they’ll open with a first-round home game against sixth-seeded Concordia Texas at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The final two rounds will be hosted by Hardin-Simmons next Friday and Saturday.