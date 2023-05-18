Gatesville’s improbable playoff run is over.
After getting into the postseason as the fourth seed from District 23-4A, the Hornets won four of their first five postseason games by a combined score of 33-12 before league rival China Spring put an end to the Cinderella story.
The undefeated district champion Cougars, who swept the season series against the Hornets, used a three-run outburst in the sixth inning to claim a lead they did not relinquish en route to a 6-3 victory in a Class 4A Region III quarterfinal Thursday night at Lake Belton’s Bronco Ballpark.
The Hornets could not have asked for a much better start to the game despite China Spring loading the bases with one out in the top of the first. Gatesville turned a double play to get out of the jam unscathed and immediately followed with a four-hit showing.
Lawson Mooney led off the bottom of the frame with a double, and Banner Allman singled. Mooney scored from third on an error, and Allman increased the advantage to 2-0 on designated hitter Bralen Veazey’s single to center field.
The score held until the top of the third, when China Spring chopped the deficit in half. The Hornets responded in the bottom of the inning when Ayden Necessary’s single drove in Veazey, who had reached on a single.
Gatesville produced only one more hit the rest of the way, though.
After tallying eight hits through the first three innings, the Hornets did not record another until Bradey James singled to left field in the fifth. He was stranded at first base, and Gatesville did not get another runner on base.
The Cougars tied the game with a two-run fifth and pulled away in the sixth.
The Hornets used three pitchers in the sixth but couldn’t contain China Spring, which finished the inning with two runs on three hits, giving it seven for the game.
Mooney, James and Veazey led Gatesville’s offensive attack, posting two hits apiece.
With the victory, the Cougars advanced to play Carthage or Bullard next week.