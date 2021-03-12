CAMERON — Rogers softball coach Kristie Waits didn’t like that her team committed three errors in a single inning Friday night against Cameron Yoe. But all was forgiven because the Lady Eagles made up for the miscues during a 5-3 victory over the Lady Yoe in an early District 19-3A contest.
“I’ll take a win any day,” Waits said. “I know it wasn’t pretty, and we got a little rattled, but I’m proud of the girls.”
Pitcher Nicole Mucha and the Lady Eagles held a 3-0 lead after breezing through the first four innings, but trouble arrived in the bottom of the fifth.
Two dropped fly balls to start the inning put Yoe’s Brooklyn McCall on second and Hailey Tucker on first. Kristyana Vargas followed by beating out an infield grounder, and McCall scored on an errant throw on the play to cut the lead to 3-1. The Lady Eagles defense settled down, recording back-to-back infield fly outs before Kindsay Talafuse’s to fly out ended the jam.
“There’s not much you can do about that,” Mucha said of the errors. “You just trust your defense and know they will come back.”
After getting out of the jam, the Lady Eagles gave Mucha some insurance in the sixth inning, taking a 5-1 lead on a two-run single by Charlie Borgeson.
“I told them in the dugout, ‘I know we got a little rattled, but don’t get down,’” Waits said. “It was important to get it back, get the momentum back to us, and they did that.”
The Lady Yoe (7-8, 1-1) scored their final run in the sixth off a double by Tucker that drove in McCall.
“I think we were confident because we’ve been playing some good teams tight,” Yoe coach Chris Sommerfeld said. “I think we had good at-bats and their mind was right the whole time. It was just two good teams, and one got a few more hits than the other.”
The Lady Yoe had opportunities to make it tighter but stranded seven runners in scoring position in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth. Mucha recorded 16 fly outs and worked out of several jams to keep her team in the game.
“Good defense always helps,” Mucha said. “When you have people back you up, that’s all you need.”
Mucha settled in early because LeeAna Quinones put the Lady Eagles on the board by sending the first pitch of the second inning over the left field wall for a 1-0 lead.
“That’s always a fun way to start,” Waits said. “It gets the momentum going. We would have liked to build on it a little more, but a win is a win.”