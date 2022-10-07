BELTON — Chaka Watson spent his freshman season in 2018 playing on the junior varsity at Mary Hardin-Baylor then spent the next two years away from the program. Back home in the Golden Triangle during that time, he worked various jobs and wondered if his playing days might be over.
“I was about to wash my hands of football. I tried out at Lamar and made the team. But once COVID hit, they cut all of the walk-ons,” he said. “Then I thought about playing junior college ball at Tyler. I got accepted, but then they told me that they didn’t have any dorms left. I thought maybe football wasn’t meant for me because all of these doors were closing.
“I worked a few jobs. I worked in a chemical plant for a while. Those were long, hot days. I just wanted to play football.”
He thought about how much he admired UMHB then-defensive coordinator Larry Harmon — now the head coach of the Crusaders — and decided he needed to get back in a purple and gold uniform.
“Coach Harmon has always been there for me,” Watson said. “I knew deep down I wanted to play here again. He always had my back, not just in football but in life. I think that’s what coaching is about. I’d rather play for him than anybody else.
“Everybody welcomed me back with open arms. I just had to get back in shape so I could keep up with everybody.”
Watson got back to UMHB and back in shape in time to appear in 11 games during the Crusaders’ run to the national title last year, and this season the 6-foot, 155-pound junior cornerback has a starting role for No. 4 UMHB (4-1, 3-0 American Southwest Conference), which faces East Texas Baptist (2-2, 2-1) this afternoon in Marshall.
It marks just the second full season as a defensive back for Watson, who was a quarterback during his high school days at West Orange-Stark and a receiver for most of his junior varsity campaign at UMHB.
“Some stuff as a DB was pretty simple to learn, and some stuff wasn’t. I had to learn where to have my eyes when we’re (in man-to-man coverage) and where to have them in zone,” he said. “As a quarterback, with your progressions, you know exactly where to look and in what order. At cornerback, you have to see everything. I think this is a little bit more difficult than quarterback.”
It helps, though, to have Watson’s speed — an asset that can keep him out of trouble during a game or get him out of it if a receiver gets past him.
“I’ve always been pretty fast. Growing up, my older sister was big in track. I always wanted to be like her so, when I was little, I always wanted to go work out, too,” he said. “I think my speed helps a lot. It can make a big difference because you can recover if you make a mistake.”
Watson knows he’s made some mistakes but also understands that almost everything in life can be a learning experience.
Just two years ago, he toiled in a chemical plant. Now, he cherishes the time he has with his teammates as part of a national championship contender.
“I think there’s more pressure on me this year. But pressure makes diamonds, so you have to embrace it and make the best of it,” he said. “I feel like I can be somebody the team can depend on, but I also know I still need to grow and get better.”
That could be said of just about everybody.