The mission of Temple College’s basketball teams against Ranger on Wednesday night at TC Gym was to bounce back from disappointing losses Monday at rival McLennan.
The Lady Leopards succeeded, jumping out to an early lead and getting 19 points from Tiana Gardner and 17 from Starr Jacobs to earn a 65-54 victory over Ranger and level Temple’s conference record at 3-3. Jordyn Carter and Brooke Lopez aided TC’s cause with 12 points apiece.
Later, the Temple men didn’t have quite enough firepower to keep up with No. 1-ranked Ranger, especially with the Leopards playing without high-scoring sophomore guard Kedrian Johnson, who suffered a concussion against McLennan. The Rangers, paced by Kenton Eskridge’s 28 points and Brayan Au’s 26, pulled away to beat TC 98-86.
Carlton Linguard scored 24 points and Kortrijk Miles 22 for the Leopards (17-3), who absorbed their third consecutive loss and slipped to 2-3 in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
MEN
It already was going to be a tall order for Temple to defeat Ranger, the national runner-up last season. Throw in the fact that the Leopards had to play without the West Virginia-committed Johnson, who averages 24.8 points per game, and their task became even more difficult.
In a back-and-forth first half, Ranger (21-1, 6-0) seized the lead for good at 24-23 with 8:46 remaining and led 53-47 at halftime. The Rangers of coach Billy Gillispie — formerly the head coach at Texas-El Paso, Texas A&M and Kentucky as well as Copperas Cove and Killeen Ellison — had a hard time separating from TC in the second half but eventually wore down the Leopards and pulled away late.
“We played really hard, and we played well,” Temple coach Kirby Johnson said. “Ranger made a lot of mid-range shots. (Eskridge) was effective.
“Ranger made 16 of 18 free throws, and we’re a good free throw shooting team but we missed 11 tonight. That was a place where we really missed Kedrian. We just have to get healthy.”
Temple trailed McLennan by five early in the second half when Kedrian Johnson, who scored 23, got elbowed in the face and sustained a concussion. The Highlanders then broke away to win 84-64.
Temple freshman guard Khoury Perkins started against Ranger and made three 3-pointers for a 15-point night, and R.J. Mason added 13 points while battling cramps.
The Leopards limited Ranger leading scorer Keisei Tominaga to two points, but Montre Gipson scored 14 points and Jorell Saterfield had 13.
Temple aims to snap its three-game skid when it plays Southwestern Christian on Saturday in Terrell.
WOMEN
Gardner, Temple’s 6-foot freshman forward from Hutto, entered this week averaging 10.3 points per game. She scored 29 in the 94-87 overtime setback at McLennan, then continued her ascension by producing the 19 points plus nine rebounds to help lead the charge against Ranger.
“We definitely wanted to come together and regroup after our loss at MCC,” Gardner said. “It was definitely important to protect our home court. I’m finding my game. My coaches, teammates and family are giving me a lot of support and encouragement.”
Gardner’s emergence is coming at a good time as Temple (13-7) tries to rise in the NTJCAC standings and reach the NJCAA Region V Tournament for the first time since 2016.
“She’s definitely playing great basketball right now. She’s getting into the right positions,” TC coach Kim Sebek said of Gardner. “We have a good interior game with Tiana and Starr. I was really pleased with our performance. We had a tough loss (Monday) but we bounced back.”
Carter and Lopez each had six assists and Carter added four steals. After scoring 33 points against McLennan, Jacobs made it 50 points for a two-game span.
Bre-Asiajah Mathews led Ranger (16-4, 2-4 NTJCAC) by scoring 11 of her 14 points in the second half, and Alena Wilson added 12. The Rangers made only four 3-pointers and were 2-of-4 on free throws.
Gardner and Jacobs set the pace early as TC led 7-0 and didn’t allow Ranger to score until 5:33 into the opening quarter, which ended with the Lady Leopards ahead 12-8. They controlled the second quarter en route to a 34-19 halftime lead. Lopez passed to Gardner in the post for back-to-back baskets early in the third to make it 38-24, and Ranger didn’t get any closer than seven in the fourth.