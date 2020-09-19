By now, there’s a fundamental understanding that this year is a bit different, and everyone is well aware of the reason why.
In terms of Temple’s football season, the dates are different — a late-September opener and the potential to play for a state championship in January. The number of fans who will be allowed inside Wildcat Stadium will be different — 50 percent less than typical, as of right now. The list goes on. No player has ever had his temperature checked so often.
Then, for the first time in his career, Temple fifth-year head coach Scott Stewart will use the phrase dual-quarterback system when speaking of the team’s offense after a preseason competition for the starting signal caller spot yielded two capable candidates with skill sets too useful to ignore.
But even among the changes, some things remain the same — the Wildcats’ lofty expectations and Stewart’s preferred ingredients needed to meet those: hard work, discipline and an utmost respect for the traditions within the Temple program.
“We talk about it all the time, trust the process,” Stewart said last week. “We have goals. But the thing is, let’s just do today. Let’s do the stuff today that gets us closer to the goal. And if you do enough of those days in a row, and there’s enough talent there, then I think you have a chance. Would a district championship be great? Absolutely. Do we have a long way to go to even think about that? Absolutely. My philosophy is you chip away at it. You chip away at your deficiencies and try not to do those same things again. If you do that long enough, at some point you have a chance to be pretty decent.”
All of that still holds true, even during a pandemic.
Temple, coming off an 8-3 campaign in 2019 that included its first district championship (shared with Hewitt Midway) since 2015 and a seventh straight playoff berth, kicks off this new endeavor Friday against Longview at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The clash between two of Texas’ storied teams is slated for 8 p.m. as part of a televised doubleheader that begins with Denton Ryan versus Arlington Martin.
The Wildcats’ other non-district games are at Magnolia West and at home against Martin before District 12-6A gets underway Oct. 16 at Copperas Cove.
The quarterbacks
Stewart remained fairly adamant through most of the offseason that the Wildcats would probably steer clear of a two-quarterback approach, though he did say, “We’ll, obviously, do what’s best for the Temple Wildcats.”
And what appears to be the best fit for 2020 as Week 1 arrives is rolling with both Humberto Arizmendi and Mikal Harrison-Pilot behind center.
“It’s not going to be a starter and a back up. It’s kind of going to be an A and a B,” Stewart said. “They complement each other well.”
Stewart said Arizmendi (6-feet, 170 pounds) “is probably going to get the nod” against the Lobos, but to count on Harrison-Pilot (6-0, 180) to see his share of action as well.
“He’s just too much of a weapon. Not to have some stuff in for him, in my opinion, would be counterproductive,” Stewart said.
Arizmendi was the JV Blue QB last season, when Harrison-Pilot started all 11 varsity games at free safety. Both exhibited strong arms and the skill to be productive runners outside the pocket during fall camp and in last Thursday’s scrimmage against College Station.
“I was very pleased with how Humberto played and I was really pleased with how Mikal improved through the scrimmage,” Stewart said. “If I’m being technical, the definition of it, it’s probably a dual-quarterback system. I’m not taking out a hot hand. We’ll play it by ear, probably 60-40 percent and then just go off the rhythm of the game.”
More offense
The Wildcats averaged 464.4 yards and 44.6 points per game last season and welcome back a handful of skill players who contributed to those numbers. At the top of the list is junior running back Samari Howard, who had 966 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Also back are wide receivers A.J. McDuffy (22 receptions, 364 yards, six TDs) and Luke Allen.
Thomas McVade, Tavaris Sullivan, Jalen Robinson and Bryce Langrum are figured to contribute at running back, while Michael Hextall, Tr’Darius Taylor, Dylan Hinkle, Jonah Walker, Kobe Smith and Xander Kelm are part of a relatively young receivers corps.
Temple’s offensive line has just one returner in right tackle Alex Rodriguez. He’ll likely be joined by left tackle Kolby Rice, center Matt Frye, right guard Alan Camacho and either Kwinton Footman or Kai Lynn at left guard.
“We just have to click. The O-Line has to click, the offense has to click,” Howard said. “That’s pretty much it.”
Defense
Temple’s defense, looking to improve upon the 432.6 yards allowed per game in 2019, will be buoyed by its front six that includes ends Eric Shorter and Tomas Torres, tackles Cody Little and Jayven Taylor, and linebackers Taurean York — last year’s leading tackler — and Faylin Lee.
The Wildcats’ secondary is, “Brand new. There’s no other way to cut it,” Stewart said. It will feature a rotational mix at cornerback with Carlton Mack, Tristan Cohorn and Keon Williams, and at free safety and strong safety with O.T. Peoples, Johnny Donoso, Marshall Grays and Zion Moore. Jaden Jackson is penciled in at the “boom” safety spot in Temple’s 4-2-5 defensive alignment.
“I feel like this defense can be very dangerous when we’re all on the same page, clicking on all cylinders,” York said.