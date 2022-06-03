BELTON — In true all-star game fashion, the runs came in bunches in the early going of Friday’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl softball game at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Dee Dillon Field.
Then they slowed considerably.
After the teams combined for seven runs through the first two innings, the slugfest inched to a crawl as Red held on through the middle frames then tacked on three runs late in an 8-4 win over Blue in the annual exhibition game, which featured 24 players from 22 Central Texas schools.
Bremond’s Kylee Pierce, who started in the circle for Red, promptly gave herself a two-run cushion when she launched a high home run down the left-field line to score Troy’s Layni Tanner, who drew a walk and stole second off Blue starter Kate Houser (Lorena) to lead off the bottom of the first.
The lead was short-lived, though.
A trio of area players helped Blue quickly erase the deficit with three runs in the second, one of which came in a rather unconventional manner.
With one out, Cameron Yoe’s Mia Wimmer got things started with a line-drive single up the middle to give Blue its first hit off Pierce, who retired the first four batters she faced.
Academy’s SunnyDale Thies then reached on an error and Killeen’s Landry Searcy walked to load the bases and bring up Kylie Bliton (Florence), who sliced a short pop-up behind the plate that Red catcher Cadence Hopgood (Italy) dived and laid out near the visitor’s on-deck circle to reach before squeezing just enough to make the snow cone catch.
With no one covering home plate, however, Wimmer smartly tagged up from third, darting down the line to score her team’s first run. Thies and Searcy scored on RBI singles from Bosqueville’s Katie Branch and Kerens’ Kenadee Lynch, respectively, to make for a 3-2 Blue lead.
Again, though, the advantage was short-lived.
Red responded in its half of the second, which Belton product McKenzie Drake started with an infield hit and stolen base before scoring on a bloop single into shallow right by West’s Maddison Uptmor to tie the game at 3. Uptmor later scored on a passed ball to provide Red with a lead it didn't relinquish.
Pierce gave up no more runs, picking up the win while striking out five in four innings before Clifton’s Kasandra Gaona sealed the win with three innings of one-run relief.
“It was a great opportunity to get another chance to play,” said Drake, who helped the Lady Tigers to the playoffs as District 12-6A’s third seed. “For it being my last game, I definitely wanted to enjoy it and have fun and make new friends. It was nice to meet new people.”
Drake was one of four area players to represent Red, along with Temple’s Chloe Prentiss, who went 1-for-3 with a single and a steal; Tanner, who scored two runs; and Bruceville-Eddy’s Priscilla Alvarez, who had a walk, a sacrifice bunt and scored a run.
Prentiss, who batted second, was a key part of Temple’s turnaround from second-to-last in 12-6A in 2021 to a second-place finish this season that pushed the Tem-Cats into the postseason for the first time since her freshman year.
She echoed Drake’s thoughts on simply enjoying the atmosphere.
“It felt real good. It’s nice to go out having a fun game to relax and not put so much pressure on yourself,” she said. “I had to come out of my comfort zone a little bit. I wasn’t really worried much about a win or loss but it’s definitely nice to get the win.”
Still trailing by a run in the fourth, Wimmer again singled with one out and advanced to third when Thies followed by reaching on a two-base error. But the duo was left in scoring position after Pierce got the next two batters.
Drake reached safely in each of her plate appearances, drawing a one-out walk in the fourth, when Red tacked on an insurance run after China Spring’s Rue Sheehan singled home Clifton’s Karyme Fuentes for a 5-3 edge.
Red blew it open with a three-run sixth during which Alvarez walked, stole a base and scored on Tanner’s double, after which Tanner was brought home on a single by Crawford’s Kylie Ray.
Wimmer paced Blue’s five-hit attack and led all players with three hits, including a solo homer to the opposite field in right to finish off the scoring in the seventh.
Blue’s Brinly Burke of Corsicana was awarded the Gene Pemberton Servant Heart award following the game.