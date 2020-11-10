Both Central Texas Christian coach Chris Schirner and Bryan Brazos Christian coach Madison Holle knew Tuesday night’s TAPPS Class 3A second-round playoff matchup would be a close battle that could be won by either team. After all, when the two programs met in an early season tournament the match went the distance, with Brazos Christian pulling out the win.
The rematch was just as tough, and the same team turned up on top as the Brazos Christian Lady Eagles downed the CTCS Lady Lions, 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21.
“That’s a solid visiting team,” Schirner said of his opponent. “We knew what we were getting into when they came in. Even though they were the third seed out of their district, (that district) had three teams advancing to the second round. And we had three teams from our district advance to the second round. So we knew it was two solid districts going at each other.”
The second set was the only one of the four that wasn’t tight throughout after Brazos Christian broke a 6-all tie with a six-point surge and never looked back.
The first set was tied at 23 before the Lady Eagles won it with a kill by Claire Griffin and a net violation by the Lady Lions.
The third also was tied at 23, with CTCS (21-4) pulling it out with a kill by LeAnn Crumley and a double hit violation by Brazos Christian (19-5).
In the final set, the Lady Lions were down just 21-20 before the Lady Eagles won four of the last five points to end the match.
“I was confident (we were going to a fifth set),” Schirner said. “But I give them credit. They ran off five of the last six points. They earned that match. I would have loved to see what happened in a fifth set, having won the third and fourth.”
Throughout the fourth game, Holle hoped it wouldn’t come down to a winner-take-all set.
“CTCS has improved a lot,” she said. “The first time we played them, I don’t think they got more than 10 hits on us. A lot of it was our hitting errors. But they have definitely improved.”
Holle was especially focused on CTCS top hitter Jaylyn Johnson, who entered the match with a team-high 231 kills.
“She is an outstanding athlete,” Holle said. “She’s really good, and she’d be my go-to player if she were on my team. I’d pass to her every time.”
Johnson, a senior, finished with 15 kills.
“Early on, we were struggling with our passing,” Schirner said. “I told the girls, ‘Once you get the passing down, the hitting will follow.’ And that’s what we saw throughout the match.”
Brazos Christian, which advanced to play Round Rock Christian, was led by Cate Wright’s 13 kills. Emily Angerer added five kills and six aces.
Along with Johnson, the Lady Lions will graduate a big part of their starting lineup, including senior outside hitters Crumley — who had nine kills, three blocks and an ace — and Ashlyn Thompson, middle blocker Camdyn Mirkes, who had six kills and four blocks, and defensive specialists Emma Ragsdale and Sarah McCoy, who had 15 digs.
“We’ve been to the playoffs for six consecutive years,” Schirner said “We’ll be in the same district next year, and all the teams in our district are losing good players. This is the first year all our seniors were major contributors, so it’s going to be different next year.”